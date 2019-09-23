Flames Reduce Camp Roster
September 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have assigned the following players to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League:
Glenn Gawdin (C)
Robert Hamilton (D)
Zach Leslie (D)
Ryan Lomberg (LW)
Tyler Parsons (G)
Luke Philp (C)
Matthew Phillips (RW)
Martin Pospisil (LW/C)
Adam Ruzicka (C)
Corey Schueneman (D)
Eetu Tuulola (RW)
Alexander Yelesin (D)
Artyom Zagidulin (G)
The Flames have also assigned Jakob Pelletier (LW) to the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and released Alexandre Grenier (RW) of his PTO.
Calgary has 28 players remaining at training camp (3x goalies, 9x defensemen, 16x forwards).
