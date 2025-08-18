Washington Mystics vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS I August 17, 2025

Published on August 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The @WashMystics take down the Los Angeles Sparks, 95-86 - their second straight dub!

Sonia Citron: 24 PTS | 5 3PM | 3 AST Kiki Iriafen: 18 PTS | 10 REB Shakira Austin: 14 PTS | 6 REB

With her performance, Sonia Citron tallied her 500th career point as a rookie. She now sits at 518 total points this season - just 8 shy of Chamique Holdsclaw's Mystics rookie scoring record (525).

