Warriors Suffer Wednesday Loss to Hitmen

January 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw, SK







Moose Jaw, SK - Two third-period power-play goals for the Calgary Hitmen were the difference as the Moose Jaw Warriors suffered a narrow 6-4 loss Wednesday night at the Events Centre.

Calgary controlled the early moments of the game. Their forecheck was fast and gave the Warriors problems as they tried to clear the puck out of their zone.

Three minutes in, the Hitmen broke up a Moose Jaw clearing attempt at the left blueline. As the play continued, Calgary eventually set up Tanner Howe in the high slot for a one-timer that found the back of the net to give the visitors an early lead.

After the Calgary goal, the Warriors found another gear and were able to match the Hitmen's pace and were able to create pressure in the offensive zone.

With over five minutes left in the period, Ethan Semeniuk was able to win a faceoff in the Calgary left circle. Owen Berge quickly jumped on the puck and then snapped a shot past the glove of goalie Daniel Hauser, his ninth goal of the year tied the game at one.

The quick pace continued in the second period as both teams pressed for offence.

Five minutes into the middle period, Luke Moroz won a faceoff in the Calgary left circle. The puck came to the right wing where Krzysztof Macias was able to get a shot to the back of the net, his first goal as a Warrior gave Moose Jaw a 2-1 lead.

Shy of two minutes later, Calgary tied the game at two on a goal from Ben Kindel. At the midway point of the period, Kindel scored his second of the game to put the Hitmen back in the driver's seat.

34 seconds later, Ethan Semeniuk won a faceoff in the Calgary right circle. Pavel McKenzie jumped on the loose puck and let a quick shot go that beat Daniel Hauer, his 12th goal of the year tied the game at three.

Playing four-on-four with six minutes remaining, former Warriors Kalem Parker was able to get a shot through from the blue line that beat Matthew Hutchison, putting Calgary up 4-3 after two periods.

The Hitmen landed on a power play in the opening moments of the third period. 92 seconds into the frame they forced the puck towards the Moose Jaw net where Carson Birnie was able to knock it in on a scramble, putting Calgary up by two.

Back on the man advantage approaching the eight-minute mark, the Hitmen set up Sawyer Mynio for a shot inside the right circle where he made it 6-3.

Moose Jaw fought back as the third period continued. With over nine minutes remaining, Riley Thorpe broke across the Calgary line and then dropped the puck back to Pavel McKenzie.

McKenzie looked towards the Hitmen net and found a seam to connect with Eric Johnston driving towards the net. The Regina product got control of the puck and slid it over the goal line, scoring his first as a Warriors to cut into the deficit.

In the remaining moments, the Warriors had pressure and opportunities but were not able to finish and ended up suffering their ninth straight loss.

Next up for the Warriors is a weekend trip into Alberta for games in Edmonton and Red Deer on Friday and Saturday. Coverage on Country 100 starts both nights with the PreGame Show at 7:40 pm.

