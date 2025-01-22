Pats Drop Contest in Medicine Hat

January 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat, Alta. - The Regina Pats dropped the second game of their Alberta road trip, 10-4 to the Medicine Hat Tigers on Tuesday at Co-op Place.

The Pats got goals from Zachary Lansard, Jace Egland, Caden Brown and Zach Moore, as well as two helpers from Julien Maze. Kelton Pyne made 36 saves in the loss. After trailing 4-0 through 20 minutes of action, the Pats outscored the Tigers 3-2 in the second frame.

12 different Tigers players got on the scoresheet. Kadon McCann (2G) and Ryder Ritchie (2G) each had multi-goal games. Hunter St. Martin led the way with four assists while Gavin McKenna tallied three helpers. Jordan Switzer made 13 saves in the Tigers seventh straight win.

FINAL SCORE: Tigers 10, Pats 4

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0: Tigers at 1:20 - Kadon McCann (8), assisted by Hunter St. Martin // The Pats turned the puck over in their own zone where St. Martin found McCann in front and he tucked the a backhander past Pyne to give the Tigers an early 1-0 lead.

2-0: Tigers at 10:00 - Bryce Pickford (19), unassisted // Pickford's point blast was deflected in front and past Pyne to make it 2-0 Tigers.

3-0: Tigers at 15:49 - Oasiz Wiesblatt (20), assisted by Gavin McKenna & Tanner Molendyk (PP) // McKenna got the puck along the right boards and sent a pass to Wiesblatt who got open at the side of the net and he tipped it past Pyne to make it 3-0 Tigers.

4-0: Tigers at 17:25 - Ryder Ritchie (16), assisted by Oasiz Wiesblatt & Gavin McKenna // McKenna fed a pass to Ritchie who made no mistake to make it 4-0 Tigers.

Second Period

5-0: Tigers at 4:18 - Liam Ruck (14), assisted by Marcus Ruck & Josh Van Mulligan (PP) // With the Tigers on the powerplay, Marcus Ruck found his twin Liam Ruck cross-ice and he fired it past Pyne to make it 5-0.

5-1: Pats at 5:18 - Zach Lansard (5), assisted by Julien Maze & Zach Pantelakis // Maze and Lansard got sprung on a mini two on none with Lansard finishing off a Maze pass to get the Pats on the board.

6-1: Tigers at 8:35 - Jonas Woo (7), assisted by Hunter St. Martin & Liam Ruck (PP) // With a scramble in front of the Pats net, Woo was able to knock the puck past Pyne to make it 6-1.

6-2: Pats at 11:20 - Jace Egland (4), assisted by Ashton Brown & Cameron Kuzma // Ashton Brown took a check to move the puck up the ice which found Egland who streaked in to the offensive zone and fired a shot from the slot past Switzer to make it 6-2 Tigers.

6-3: Pats at 15:25 - Zach Moore (9), assisted by Julien Maze & Matt Paranych // Paranych's shot caromed wide off the back boards to Maze who's shot was stopped but Moore was there to find the rebound to get the Pats down 6-3.

Third Period

7-3: Tigers at 23 seconds - Marcus Pacheco (8), assisted by Hunter St. Martin & Josh Van Mulligan // The Tigers picked the pocket of a Pats defender and Pacheco found himself in alone and tucked it past Pyne to make it 7-3 Tigers.

7-4: Pats at 2:08 - Caden Brown (15), assisted by Reese Hamilton & Ephram McNutt (PP) // Caden Brown got the puck at the right circle and fired a shot far side past Switzer to make it 7-4 Tigers.

8-4: Tigers at 9:10 - Kadon McCann (9), assisted by Marcus Pacheco // McCann converted a two-on-one pass to make it 8-4.

9-4: Tigers at 11:20 - Ryder Ritchie (17), assisted by Player & Player // McKenna sent the puck towards the Pats net and it redirected off Richie and past Pyne to make it 9-4.

10-4: Tigers at 14:14 - Liam Ruck (15), assisted by Josh Van Mulligan & Hunter St. Martin (PP) // Ruck deflected the puck past Pyne to make it 10-4.

THE STATISTICS

SOG: Regina - 7-7-3-17 | Medicine Hat - 11-15-20-46

PP: Regina - 1/4 | Medicine Hat - 4/7

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (36 saves / 46shots)

Medicine Hat: Jordan Switzer (13 saves / 17 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Hunter St. Martin (4A) - Tigers

Second: Liam Ruck (2G-1A) - Tigers

Third: Josh Van Mulligan (3A) - Tigers

JUST NOTES

2009-born defenceman Aiden Wagner made his Pats debut, he is the 1,451st player to play in a regular season or playoff game for the franchise.

Caden Brown notched his team leading 15th goal of the season. He has 14 points (9G-5A) in his last 14 games, with points in 11 of those 14 games.

Zach Lansard scored his fifth of the season to extend his point-streak to five straight games (3G-2A)

Zach Pantelakis had an assist, giving him three points (2G-1A) in his last four games.

Reese Hamilton picked up an assist and has assists in back-to-back games.

Julien Maze ended a two game pointless streak with a pair of helpers.

Jace Egland scored his fourth of the season and second in his last three games.

Ashton Brown picked up his first point as a Pat.

Cameron Kuzma had an assist which ended a two game pointless skid.

Zach Moore scored his ninth of the season and first in three games.

Matt Paranych picked up an assist versus his former team and first point in three games.

Ephram McNutt had an assist and has assists in three of his last four games.

The Pats drop to 12-25-4-2 while the Tigers improved to 28-15-2-0.

COMING UP

The Pats will finish this road trip on Wednesday, January 22, against the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Puck drop is at 8:00 p.m. (SK Time). The Pats next home game is on Saturday, January 25 against the Prince Albert Raiders.

