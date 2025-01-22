Tigers Maul Pats 10-4

January 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers faced off against the Regina Pats on Tuesday night. It was the third meeting between the teams this season. The Tigers won both the two previous games having outscored the Pats 15-6.

The Tigers came out swinging in the first period scoring four unanswered goals to open a big lead.

Kadon McCann got things started just 1:20 into the opening frame with his eighth of the season. Hunter St. Martin found him at the side of the net with a nice pass that he was able to backhand into the net.

Bryce Pickford made it a two-goal game midway through the period with his 19th of the season. He stopped a puck from clearing the zone, skated into the high slot and let a wrister go that rippled the twine. His 19 goals lead all WHL defencemen this season.

The Tigers power play got their first chance five minutes later and they took advantage quickly. Nine seconds into the penalty, Gavin McKenna found Oasiz Wiesblatt at the side of the net for a tap in goal. It was Wiesblatt's 20th of the season and extended McKenna's point streak to 20 games. Tanner Molendyk also picked up an assist on the goal giving him a point in every game since coming over from Saskatoon.

Ryder Ritchie finished off the first period with his 16th of the season. Wiesblatt found him at below the right circle with a pass that confused that goalie. Ritchie was able to wrist home the puck into the yawning cage.

The second period opened much the same way as the first ended but the Pats were able to fight back and cut the lead to three by the end of it.

While on the power play, Markus Ruck found his brother Liam Ruck with a cross-ice pass that he let a laser beam go off of. Liam's 14th of the season put the Tigers up 5-0 early in the second. Josh Van Mulligen found the scoresheet with the secondary assist on the goal.

The Pats responded a minute later with their first of the night. Off a steal, Julien Maze and Zacharty Lansard came in on a two on one rush. Maze found Lansard with a pass across the crease for the tap in. It was Lansard's fifth goal of the campaign.

The Tigers power play would strike again before the midway mark of the frame. Jonas Woo was able to jam home a rebound through the five hole for his seventh of the season. St. Martin and Liam Ruck picked up the helpers on the power play goal.

The Pats would close out the second period with a pair of goals. Jace Egland let a snap shot go from the high slot that lit the lamp for his fourth of the season. Zach Moore finished off the scoring in the period with his ninth of the year. He grabbed a loose puck in front that he was able to snap in to cut the lead to 6-3.

The Tigers controlled the third period outshooting the Pats 20-3.

Marcus Pacheco scored the Tigers' seventh of the game only 23 second into the final frame. He grabbed a loose puck in front of the net and deked to the right for his eighth of the season. St. Martin and Van Mulligen added to their game totals with the assists.

The Pats wouldn't give up though. While on the power play. Caden Brown cut the lead to three again with his 15th of the season. Reese Hamilton found him with a nice cross ice pass and he let a wrister go from the right circle that found the top corner.

Despite the Pats' best efforts, the Tigers continued to pour it on for the remainder of the third period.

McCann netted his second of the game off a nice pass from Pacheco while on a two on one. He snapped it home to make it a 8-4 game with half a period to play.

A couple of minutes later, Ritchie also scored his second of the night. He found the back of the net with a deflection. McKenna and Wiesblatt picked up the helpers on goal.

The Tigers would finish it off a few minutes later when Liam Ruck scored his second of the game as well. His power play goal gave the Tigers 10 on the night and a commanding win before the team heads out on their six game US road trip. Van Mulligen and St. Martin picked up the assists on the final goal giving them 3 and 4 assists in the game, respectively.

Jordan Switzer got the start in net for the Tigers. He picked up his team leading 17th win of the season making 13 saves on 17 shots.

Kelton Pyne was in net for the Pats. He had a busy night in net facing 46 shots.

Shots

Medicine Hat - 46

Regina - 17

Special Teams:

PP: 4/5 - 80%

PK: 3/4 - 75%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Hunter St. Martin - Medicine Hat (4A)

Liam Ruck - Medicine Hat (2G,1A)

Josh Van Mulligen - Medicine Hat (3A)

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Ryder Ritchie

The Tigers are back in action Friday night when they take on the Spokane Chiefs. It's their first game on their US road trip. Game time is 8:05 PM (MST) and you can listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch the action on watch.chl.ca.

