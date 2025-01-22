Thunderbirds Pull Away in Third to Down Giants

January 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants centres Brett Olson (left) and Adam Titlbach

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds) Vancouver Giants centres Brett Olson (left) and Adam Titlbach

Kent, WA - The Vancouver Giants couldn't muster enough offence on Tuesday night, losing 7-1 to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The loss drops Vancouver's record this season to 22-17-5, while the Thunderbirds improve to 15-26-2-1.

Cameron Schmidt had the only Giants goal in the contest, his 32nd of the season.

Seattle got two goals from Nathan Pilling, plus single tallies from Matej Pekar, Brayden Shuurman, Braeden Cootes, Coster Dunn and Ashton Cumby.

GAME SUMMARY

Seattle scored at the beginning of the first period and at the end, with Pilling chipping home a rebound 3:06 into the game and then Pekar shovelling home a loose puck with 2:14 remaining in the first to make it 2-0 for Seattle after one period.

Schmidt sniped his 11th power play goal of the campaign early in the second to get the Giants to within a goal.

Pilling responded less than two minutes later to make it 3-1 for Seattle after 40 minutes.

The floodgates opened in the third for the Thunderbirds.

Schuurman made it 4-1 at the 8:02 mark of the final frame after a Giants neutral zone turnover, before Cootes and Dunn added goals 20 seconds apart to make it 6-1.

Cumby scored the first of his WHL career with 5:07 remaining in the contest.

THEY SAID IT

"We got outworked tonight. This was a game in the trenches, along the walls. They've got a big back end and they did a real good job of getting numbers around the puck and swarming us. We were stubborn in our game. I think different from the Brandon game, which was a little more free flow and a little bit back and forth. Tonight was one we had to win in the trenches and win by outcompeting the Seattle team and we didn't do that." - Giants Associate Coach Adam Maglio

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 4/7/8 = 19 | SEA - 8/13/10 = 31

PP: VAN- 1/6 | SEA - 0/3

Face-Offs: VAN - 27 | SEA - 26

3 STARS

1st: SEA - Ashton Cumby - 1G, 1A, 5 SOG, +6

2nd: SEA - Nathan Pilling - 2G, 2A, 5 SOG,+4

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Burke Hood (24 saves / 31 shots)

Seattle: WIN - Scott Ratzlaff (18 saves / 19 shots)

UPCOMING

Date Opponent Time Location

Saturday, January 25 Kelowna 6:05 PM PST Prospera Place

Sunday,January 26 Swift Current 4:00 PM PST Langley Events Centre

Friday, January 31 Seattle 7:05 PM PST accesso ShoWare Center

The Giants next home game is Sunday, January 26 against the Swift Current Broncos at 4 p.m. Vancouver will then host Kamloops on Saturday, February 1 and the Spokane Chiefs on Sunday, February 2.

