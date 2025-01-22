Oil Kings and OFSS Team up for SOCKUARY
January 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are excited to be partnering with the Operation Friendship Seniors Society (OFSS) of Edmonton to help collect warm socks for seniors in need.
This year "SOCKUARY" will help collect socks for seniors in need to help battle the cold Edmonton winter.
The Oil Kings are calling fans to bring and donate new pairs of socks to the home games this Friday, January 24 (vs. Moose Jaw Warriors) and this Sunday, January 26 (vs. Lethbridge Hurricanes). Any fan that donates will receive a voucher for two tickets to Louie's Birthday Bash on Saturday, February 8 as the Oil Kings host the Moose Jaw Warriors.
"The Edmonton Oil Kings are always ready to help the most vulnerable populations in our community and this initiative with Operation Friendship Seniors Society is no different," said Oil Kings Director of Business Operations Kevin Radomski. "Nobody should have to go through an Edmonton winter without socks, and unfortunately, that is the case for too many people."
About Operation Friendship Seniors Society:
Operation Friendship Seniors Society is a non-profit society that provides community-based preventative social services to the seniors of Edmonton's inner city. They provide safe, affordable non-institutional housing options.
-
The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20!
The Oil Kings are back at home on January 24 for Wrestling Night! Wrestling and Hockey all in one place, it doesn't get much better!
Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!
