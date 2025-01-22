Tips Take First Clash with Cougars in 4-1 Home Win

January 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips bested the Prince George Cougars in their first meeting at Angel of the Winds Arena Saturday night.

Tarin Smith opened the scoring 6:08 into the first, capping off a 3-2 rush and wiring an Owen Cooper pass home for his ninth of the season. Terik Parascak responded for Prince George with a rebound goal, his 20th of the year, equalizing at 17:43 in the first.

The game-winning goal came shorthanded for Everett 8:29 into the second period, as Dominik Rymon set up Tyler MacKenzie for his 27th tally of the year, his third on the penalty kill. Cole Temple added insurance redirecting a Lukas Kaplan shot at 2:40 in the third period. Dominik Rymon was tripped on a breakaway with the opposing net empty, resulting in a goal awarded by the officiating crew at 19:14 for a 4-1 final.

Raiden LeGall stopped 19 of 20 in the win, his seventh and the team's 32nd. Josh Ravensbergen finished 37 for 40 for Prince George.

The Silvertips are now on an 11-game point streak, with an 8-0-3 record in that span.

