Silvertips Overcome Three Deficits, Top Wheat Kings 5-3

January 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips overcame three different deficits to best the Brandon Wheat Kings 5-3 at Angel of the Winds Arena Friday night.

The first period was a scoreless one, wherein the Silvertips outshot the Wheat Kings 12-5. Brandon netted the game's first goal 5:48 into the second, as Quinn Mantei scored a powerplay goal. Shea Busch quickly retaliated for Everett and tied the game scoring with a wrister at 6:13. Matteo Michels redirected a shot from the blueline at 18:05 in the frame, putting the Wheat Kings back in the lead by period's end.

Carter Bear tied the score at 7:22 with a sharp-angle wrist shot, his first of two on the night. The Wheat Kings responded just 19 seconds later, with Quinn Mantie scoring his second of the night and putting them back in the lead. Bear redirected a Landon DuPont shot from the point for his second of the night at 14:46, once more bringing the Silvertips even with Brandon.

Cole Temple gave the Silvertips their first lead at 16:57 in the third, seizing open space after a terrific forecheck from Bear and Tyler MacKenzie. Dominik Rymon claimed the last goal of the game, potting an empty netter at 19:43 to secure the Silvertips' 31st victory of the season.

Jesse Sanche stopped 24 of 27 shots in the win, his 16th. Carson Bjarnasson saved 32 of 37 shots for Brandon.

