T-Birds Grab Win, O'Dette Gets Record

January 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - Matt O'Dette became the winningest head coach in franchise history as the Seattle Thunderbirds skated past the Vancouver Giants,7-1, Tuesday at the accesso ShoWare Center. The win was O'Dette's 239th behind the T-Birds bench, passing Rob Sumner. The Thunderbirds play at home again Friday when they host the Victoria Royals at 7:05 p.m.

This is O'Dette's eighth season as head coach after serving four as an assistant under Steve Konowalchuk. O'Dette thanked all those who have helped him achieve the record, in particular Russ Farwell and Colin Campbell, who gave him the opportunity to be the head coach after Konowalchuk left following the 2017 season.

"I want to thank Kono too. He set the culture here," he said. "I still think of him as a mentor."

O'Dette said the record is a team effort and wanted to make sure fans know his accomplishment is shared by many. "The owners, Dan and Lindsay (Leckelt) have supported me all the way. Bil LaForge and his scouts for bringing in these talented players and the assistant coaches and the hockey support staff. I'm just luck to be a part of this organization."

Win number 239 was one of the Thunderbirds (15-26-2-1) more complete game of the season, scoring twice in the first period, once in the second and four more in the third while limiting the Giants to just a second period power play goal. Nathan Pilling led the attack with two goals and two assists. Ten players earned at least a point. "Top to bottom, I can say something good about the play of every single player tonight," said O'Dette. "It's about as complete a game as we've had this year."

Defenseman Ashton Cumby closed out the scoring with his first ever WHL goal. "It was definitely nice to get that first one after three years," chuckled the big defenseman. "But it's an incredible feeling, just to get that off my back and not have to stress about it anymore." Cumby added an assist on the game winning goal and finished at plus six.

"I thought our habits were pretty sharp," explained O'Dette of the team's seven goal performance. "When you play the right way you give yourself scoring chances."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

In addition to the 239 regular season wins O'Dette has also been behind the T-Birds bench for 33 playoff wins and guided the T-Birds to the 2023 WHL Championship. He was also an assistant coach when the Thunderbirds captured the league title in 2017.

With the win Seattle moved within three points of the final playoff position in the Western Conference.

Over their last five games, the T-Birds have outscored their opponents 13-6 in the third period.

