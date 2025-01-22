Hitmen Inch Closer to First with Win at Moose Jaw

Moose Jaw, SK - The Calgary Hitmen move within one point of the Eastern Conference lead with a road win in Saskatchewan vs Moose Jaw Warriors Wednesday night.

Game scoring was opened just under three minutes in with Tanner Howe's 11th of the season with the high slot one timer off a pass from Ben Kindel. Moose Jaw was quick to follow up courtesy of Owen Berge tying the game entering the second period. The flood gates would open up in the second period with five goals being scored between the two clubs. Moose Jaw would take the lead with a goal from Krzysztof Macias just over five minutes into the second period. Ben Kindel responded scoring back-to-back goals to make it 3-2. Calgary's lead would be short lived with Pavel Mckenzie putting Moose Jaw on the board once again, tying the game just 34 seconds later.

Kalem Parker would snatch back the lead for Calgary with six minutes remaining in the second. Calgary would continue to press, scoring back-to-back power play goals to increase their lead to three goals. Brandon Gorzynski netted his eighth of the season, while Sawyer Mynio secured his seventh. Moose Jaw would get on the board one more time at the 10:45 mark of the third to put them within two, but Calgary would hold them off to make it a 6-4 decision.

Ben Kindel registered his 21st multi-point game of the season and secured a career high five points (2g,3a). Kalem Parker would net a goal and an assist in his first visit to the Moose Jaw Events Centre since being traded to the Hitmen back in November. This win for Daniel Hauser moves him into a tie former Hitmen goaltender Martin Jones for 10th place on the all-time WHL regular season wins list with 108.

Calgary currently sits one point back of first in the Eastern Conference behind Medicine Hat with two games in hand. Their season record improves to 26-12-3-2.

Calgary will now have a two-day break before a pair of weekend games. On Saturday, Jan. 25 they travel to Lethbridge to face the Hurricanes before returning to Scotiabank Saddledome to wrap up the weekend on Sunday, Jan. 26 at home against Red Deer. Note the later 6:00 p.m. start time against the Rebels in another Sunday Funday presented by Brookfield Residential.

