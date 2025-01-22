Chiefs Host Conference-Leading Silvertips for First Time Wednesday Night

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Western Conference-leading Everett Silvertips at the Spokane Arena for the first time this season. So far, the Chiefs are 1-1-0-0 against the Silvertips, with both match-ups taking place in Everett. It's our fourth TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway of the year! The first 1,000 fans through the doors will receive a magnet featuring a Chiefs player courtesy of TicketsWest - collect them all throughout the season!

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

PROMO: TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway

JERSEY COLOR: Red

