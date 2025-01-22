Rockets Toppled By Wheat Kings On Tuesday Night

January 22, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Rowan Guest of the Kelowna Rockets (right)

The Kelowna Rockets lost 7-3 to the Brandon Wheat Kings on Tuesday night at Prospera Place. Hayden Paupanekis, Dawson Gerwing and Jakub Stancl scored for Kelowna while Rhett Stoesser made 48 saves in the loss.

GAME SUMMARY

Brandon would open the scoring minutes into the game as former Rocket Nolan Flamand beat Stoesser to give the Wheat Kings a 1-0 lead through 20.

Brandon would make it 2-0 when Luke Shipley fired a shot from the point that beat Stoesser just 2:40 into the second period. Kelowna would make it a one goal game when Hayden Paupanekis would scored off a nice feed from Carter Kowalyk at 6:12. The goal would be Paupanekis' 13th of the campaign and gives him goals in back to back games. The Wheat Kings would extend their lead to 6-1 when they got goals from Dominik Petr, Caleb Hadland, Matteo Michels while Flamand scored his second of the game.

Shipley would tally his second goal of the contest before Dawson Gerwing and Jakub Stancl would close out the scoring.

"I thought in the second period specifically we chased the scoreboard," said Rockets Interim Head Coach Derrick Martin. "I liked that we pushed back in the third period ... we still weren't ourselves, but we were a closer version of ourselves that we need to be to be successful. For us it's continuing to pursue that consistency."

ADDITIONAL STATS

Brandon outshot Kelowna 55-23

Kelowna went 0/2 on the power play while Brandon went 3/5

Rhett Stoesser made 48 saves on the evening

UP NEXT

The Rockets will now turnaround and take on the Kamloops Blazers on the road at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops before returning home to take on the Vancouver Giants at Prospera Place on Saturday, January 25th at 6:05 PM.

