Walleye Weekly

Toledo Walleye forward Gordie Green

Overall Record: 42-16-4-3, 2nd Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

March 24 vs. Reading (4-2 Loss)

March 25 vs. Greenville (5-1 Win)

March 26 vs. Greenville (5-4 SOL)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

March 31 vs. Iowa at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 1 vs. Indy at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 2 vs. South Carolina at 5:15 p.m. (5:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Walleye winning streak closes at team record 18: The Reading Royals 4-2 win over the Walleye Friday night at the Huntington Center stopped Toledo's all-time Toledo hockey record 18 game winning streak. It was the second longest winning streak in ECHL history behind only South Carolina's 23 straight set back in 2015. It also closed out the Walleye's 20 game unbeaten in regulation streak (19-0-1). The Walleye rebounded by collecting a point in each of the next two games vs. Greenville with a 5-1 win and 5-4 shootout loss. Forward Ryan Cox led the way with a pair of goals Saturday and a three point (1G, 2A) night Sunday.

Hawkins hot: Forward Brandon Hawkins collected at least a point in all three games this weekend to extend his streak to a Walleye record 18 games. In that span, Hawkins has collected 28 points (16G, 12A) and is holding the longest current streak in the league (season best streak is Colton Hargrove of Allen who had a 23-game point streak early this year). The 18-game heater has matched the longest in Toledo ECHL history (Storm and Walleye combined) that was held by Jeff Jablonski who hit 18 straight from November 28, 1992, to January 19, 1993.

Huntington Center packed and packed: Three games in three days and three standing room crowds of 8,148 Friday, 8,182 Saturday and 7,793 on Sunday. Saturday's full house was the 250th sellout in Toledo Walleye history. Toledo has had eight straight standing room only crowds and currently sits second in the ECHL averaging over a sellout at 7,666.

Double header weekend: The coming weekend features both baseball and hockey in downtown Toledo as the Toledo Mud Hens open the 2023 campaign against St. Paul. The Walleye play host to Iowa on Friday night when the Walleye will look to sweep the season series from the Heartlanders (5-0-0 now). Saturday is the final meeting between Toledo and Indy with the Walleye owning a 4-1-0 record against the Fuel. Sunday the South Carolina Stingrays invade the Huntington Center. Toledo is only 6-19-2 vs. South Carolina all-time.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Ryan Cox (3 goals, 3 assists = 6 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Sebastian Cossa (1-1-1, 2.93 GAA, .912 save %)

