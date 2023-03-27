Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 23

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 0-3-0-0 for the twenty-third week of the season. Worcester faced off against the Adirondack Thunder for all three games this week. The Railers lost at home on Wednesday 3-1, fell 4-1 in Glens Falls on Friday, and lost 2-1 on the road Saturday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, March 22 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 3-1 L

Adirondack got a goal in the second period from Wayne Letourneau at 5:29, then made it 2-0 in the third on Erik Middendorf's goal (also at 5:29) in his first professional game. Reece Newkirk scored for Worcester at 7:32. Shane Harper hit an empty net at 18:48 to record his 20th goal of the season. Jake Theut made 32 saves for the Thunder to improve to 3-1-1 versus Worcester this season. Ken Appleby stopped 36 of 38 shots.

Friday, March 24 at Adirondack Thunder | 4-1 L

Grasso made it 1-0 with a sniper shot at 12:01. He took a pass from Shane Harper near the top of the right circle and snapped a wrist shot past Henrik Tikkanen just inside the far post. The second period had to be one of the team's most frustrating 20 minutes of the season. Worcester owned the ice for most the period and skated in the second 10 minutes the way it did during the season's early weeks when the Railers were the best team in the ECHL. Beaudoin finally tied the game 4:12 of the third period, set up by Nolan Vesey. It was the redoubtable Beaudoin's 19th of the year. So much for momentum, though, as Jozefek scored from in close at 4:50 to turn the tide back in Adirondack's favor Grasso made it 3-1 at 8:03 and got the empty netter at 17:22.

Saturday, March 25 at Adirondack Thunder | 2-1 L

The two teams drew to an even 0-0 score after the first period, with Worcester outshooting the Thunder 13-9. The Railers had the only power play opportunity of the period thanks to a delay of game call against Adirondack's Matt Slick, but nothing came of it. Patrick Grasso (1-0-1) broke the stalemate 1:41 into the second before Reece Newkirk (1-0-1) would tie the game 11:31 later. Shawn Weller (1-0-1) scored the game-winner 1:01 into the third period on the power play, as Adirondack held off Worcester for the rest of the game to win 2-1.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, March 29 vs. Trois Rivieres Lions | 7:05 p.m. EST

Friday, March 31 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, April 1st vs. Adirondack Thunder | 7:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Reece Newkirk scored two goals in his first three games back in Worcester since February 11th.

Brent Beaudoin scored his 19th goal of the season in Friday's game at Adirondack. Beaudoin is currently at a career high in points. He has 49 points (19-30-49) in 64 games played this season compared to 40 (14-26-40) in 62 games played last year.

Jared Brandt has two assists in his last three games played

Ken Appleby made 60 saves on 64 shots against across his two starts this week on Wednesday and Saturday. (.938 SV%)

Myles McGurty leads all Railers defensemen in points at 19, and leads the entire team in +/- at +10

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 32-30-3-0 on the season.

The Railers currently hold the final playoff spot in the North Division at 32-30-3-0 (67 pts).

Worcester went 6/7 (.857) on the penalty kill this week

The Railers outshot Adirondack 34-26 on Saturday

Worcester averaged just four penalty minutes per game across all three games.

