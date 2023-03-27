Monsters (AHL) Recall Rookie Goaltender Pavel Cajan

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that rookie goaltender Pavel Cajan has been recalled by the Cleveland Monsters (AHL).

Cajan, 20, owns a 7-8-2-0 record with a 3.55 goals-against average (GAA) and .873 save percentage (S%) in 19 games played with Cleveland this season.

In 12 games with the K-Wings, the Pribram, CZE native sports a 2.34 GAA and a .932 S% with a 6-6-0-0 record.

In his first season in the Monsters organization, Cajan is performing on the heals of helping lead the Kitchener Rangers to the OHL playoffs last season with a 3.61 GAA, a .901 save percentage and a 21-18-4 record in 44 games played in 2021-22.

