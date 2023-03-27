Stingrays Weekly Report: March 27, 2023

March 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays enter today in second place in the South Division after splitting a pair of games with the Maine Mariners last Saturday and Sunday. This week, the team heads to the Midwest for a trio of games against Central Division opponents beginning this Friday in Cincinnati against the Cyclones.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 37-21-4-1

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 7, MAINE MARINERS 3

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The Stingrays opened the scoring early with two goals in the first 1:52 from Justin Florek and Max Humitz. South Carolina added tallies from Josh Wilkins, Austin Magera, and Lawton Courtnall to close out the first period. Bear Hughes added a goal at the 6:27 mark of the second frame before Maine netted two power play goals during 5-on-3 advantages. The teams traded off goals in the third period with Ryan Scarfo netting his 10th goal of the year. Tyler Wall turned back 20 shots for his 17th win and sixth consecutive victory in net.

SUNDAY: MAINE MARINERS 2, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 1

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

South Carolina got out to an early lead for the second straight night as Michael Kim netted his seventh goal of the year, and first against his former team, at the 6:22 mark of the opening period. Maine retaliated four minutes later to tie the game before taking their first lead of the weekend with 7:30 left in regulation. Clay Stevenson stopped 26 shots in the loss.

THIS WEEK

Friday, March 31: at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m. (Heritage Bank Center)

Saturday, April 1: at Fort Wayne Komets, 7:30 p.m. (Allen County War Memorial Coliseum)

Sunday, April 2: at Toledo Walleye, 5:15 p.m. (Huntington Center)

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 22 - Bear Hughes

Assists: 37 -Josh Wilkins

Points: 56 - Josh Wilkins

Plus/Minus: Plus-22 - Connor Moore

Penalty Minutes: 88 - Chaz Reddekopp

Shots On Goal: 172 - Justin Florek

Wins: 17 - Clay Stevenson

Goals Against Average: 2.55 - Clay Stevenson

Save Percentage: 0.916 - Clay Stevenson

SINGLE DIGIT MADNESS

South Carolina dropped their magic number to single digits following Saturday's 7-3 victory over the Maine Mariners. The Stingrays currently hold onto second place in the South Division despite it being the toughest division to create separation. South Carolina has a one-point advantage over the Jacksonville Icemen and trail the Greenville Swamp Rabbits with a game in hand. The Stingrays are also three points ahead of the Florida Everblades who round out the four teams in playoff position. The Atlanta Gladiators are currently in fifth place and the team South Carolina will keep an eye on as their magic number begins to dwindle. If everything goes according to plan, the Stingrays can clinch their spot in the 2023 Kelly Cup playoffs as early as this Saturday in Toledo.

THREE'S WILD

The Stingrays begin one of their most tiresome series of the season this weekend as they head to the Midwest to take on opponents from the Central Division. Beginning on Friday, South Carolina will face off against three different teams in three nights in three different cities. The Rays open the weekend at the Heritage Bank Center against the Cincinnati Cyclones before heading to Fort Wayne, Indiana for a bout against the Komets on Saturday. The trip will conclude on Sunday evening against the Toledo Walleye for the first and only matchup of the season.

HUMITZ ON A HEATER

The third-year pro, Max Humitz, is playing for a team outside the state of Michigan for the first time since winning a USHL Clark Cup Championship with the Tri-City Storm during the 2015-16 campaign. The native of Livonia, MI has found a new home in the Lowcountry, where he has kicked-off his Stingrays' career on a four-game point streak. He currently is on a five-game point streak dating back to his final game with the Kalamazoo Wings where he netted a goal before being acquired at the trade deadline on March 15th. During this five-game stretch, Humitz has recorded seven points on five goals and two assists, bringing his season total to 34 points on 18 goals and 16 assists in 61 games this year. - 2023-24 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248 or submit this form.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.