Kelley Stops 41 as Mavericks Take Rubber Match Over Oilers

March 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, fell to the Kansas City Mavericks 4-2 at the BOK Center on Sunday evening.

Mathieu Foget opened the scoring for the second-straight game, tucking a scramble from the back door on the backhand with 3:05 left in the first.

Then 3:05 into the middle period Josh Lammon extended the Mavericks lead to 2-0, jamming home an in-tight chance on the doorstep.

Karl Boudrias scored his fifth of the season - a career-high - rifling a shot from the left point 6:07 into the third period. A.J. Vanderbeck restored the Mavericks' two-goal advantage with his first as a pro, shoveling a loose puck into the top shelf off another scramble. Blake McLaughlin pulled the score to 3-2, finishing a feed from Michael Farren beyond Dillon Kelley with 4:24 remaining. Kelley made a pair of frantic stops on an Oilers power play to keep Kansas City on top before a long-distance, empty-net goal from Lammon closed the game 4-2 with 57 seconds left.

Daniel Mannella stopped 32 of 35 shots, while Kelley halted 41 of 43 en route to first-star honors.

The Oilers travel to Portland, Maine for the first-ever game against the Maine Mariners in franchise history, starting at 6:15 p.m. CT on Friday, March 31 at The Cross Insurance Arena. The Oilers will play a three-in-three in Maine to close out March and beginning April.

