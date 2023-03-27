Thunder Weekly, March 27, 2023

WICHITA, Kan. - The Thunder traveled to Iowa for three games against the Heartlanders this past week. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, March 22

Wichita at Iowa, 3-2 W (OT)

Friday, March 24

Wichita at Iowa, 3-2 L (OT)

Saturday, March 25

Wichita at Iowa, 4-2 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, March 29

Wichita at Utah, 8:10 p.m.

Friday, March 31

Wichita at Utah, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Wichita at Utah, 8:10 p.m.

WICHITA

HOME: 20-8-4-0

AWAY: 10-20-2-0

OVERALL: 30-28-6-0

Last 10: 4-4-2-0

Streak: 3-0-1-0

Rank: 3rd, Mountain Division, 66 points, .516 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Michal Stinil, 27

Assists: Michal Stinil, 44

Points: Michal Stinil, 71

+/-: Brayden Watts, +11

PIM: Mark Liwiski, 185

BIG MAC - Cole MacDonald had a season-high three assists in a game on Saturday night against Iowa. He is fifth in the league in points by a defenseman with 47. He has two or more assists in three of his last four games. MacDonald is second in the league in power play assists with 24.

BUCKEYE - Quinn Preston has goals in three of his last four games and points in four-straight (3g, 3a). He is fifth in the league in power play goals with 13. Preston is sixth in rookie scoring with 54 points.

WELCOME BACK - Brayden Watts returned to the lineup on Friday night. He had been out since January 25 with an injury. The Bakersfield, California native had three points including a goal and an assist on Saturday. Watts has a career-high 56 points (23g, 33a) and needs one assist to set a new career-high in that category.

100 - Michal Stinil has points in four-straight games, recording five points over that stretch. (2g, 3a). He is eighth in the league in scoring with 71 points, ninth in assists with 44. Stinil tallied his 100th ECHL point on Saturday.

KITTY BY THE DOOR - Roman Basran had a solid week against the Heartlanders. He went 2-0-1 in three starts with a 2.30 goals-against average and .927 save percentage. He lowered his goals-against to 2.89 and save percentage to .920. The rookie netminder out of Vancouver, British Columbia has appeared in nine-straight games and started the last seven for Wichita.

THUNDERBOLTS...Gavin Gould has eight points (3g, 5a) in 11 games since coming over from Allen...Mark Liwiski is third in the league in penalty minutes (168)...Wichita is 19-6-3 when scoring first...Wichita is second at home on the power play (27.9%)...Wichita is third overall on the penalty kill (83.7%)...

