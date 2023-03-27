Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

March 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - After dropping the first game of the week Wednesday to Maine, the Solar Bears recorded an emotional comeback victory Friday against the Jacksonville Icemen. With the playoffs hanging in the balance, the Solar Bears prepare for two home dates this week against the Jacksonville Icemen.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, March 31 vs. Jacksonville Icemen at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday. April 1 vs. Jacksonville Icemen at 7:00 p.m.

Browse single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season

Come to the VyStar Credit Union in Winter Garden TOMORROW to meet some of your Solar Bears! Anyone who opens a new account will receive a Solar Bears replica jersey!

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 30-27-7-1 (.523)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-1-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 4-5-1-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 9th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Tristin Langan - 53 points

MOST GOALS: Ross Olsson - 28 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Michael Brodzinski - 39 assists

PIM LEADER: Ross Olsson - 146 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tyson Feist - +6

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, March 22 vs. Maine: 1-5 L

The Solar Bears dropped their third game in a row Wednesday, falling in their only matchup of the season with the Maine Mariners. Nick Master scored twice on the power play and Michael DiPietro made 31 saves. Tristin Langan scored the lone goal for the Solar Bears.

Friday, March 24 vs. Jacksonville: 6-4 W

Orlando survived a slow start Friday night, which saw them trailing 3-0 in the first period. The Solar Bears canceled out two Jacksonville shorthanded goals with two power play goals in the game, including Brayden Guy's third period goal that gave Orlando their first lead of the game at 5-4. Jack LaFontaine made 22 saves in relief of Jimmy Poreda, earning the victory. Grant Mismash and Tyson Feist each recorded three assists and Michael Brodzinski scored two goals.

BITES:

Michael Brodzinski earned his 13th multi-point game of the season Friday night with this first multi-goal of the season.

Ross Olsson tied Tristin Langan and Aaron Luchuk for second most goals scored by a Solar Bear in a single-season on Friday night. (28)

Michael Brodzinski is tied for the league-lead in scoring among defensemen (11g-39a-50pts)

Tyson Feist earned a new career-high with his three-point night Friday against Jacksonville.

Learn more about our All-Inclusive Ticket Package!

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2022-23 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 27 GP, 6-13-8, .907%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 50 GP, 21-23-5, .911%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 67 GP, 12g-19a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Minnesota Wild - 53 GP, 5g-9a

Become a VyStar Credit Union member!

VyStar Credit Union is the official credit union of the Orlando Solar Bears - take advantage of member benefits including discounted tickets and more!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.