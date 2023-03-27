Komet Edge Closer to a Playoff Spot

Fort Wayne, IN - After taking five out of a possible six points last weekend, the Komets have nine games remaining in the regular season and currently occupy fourth place in the Central Division with a record of 32-24-4-3 and can clinch a Kelly Cup playoff spot next weekend.

Last Week's Results

Fri. 3/24 vs Rapid City FW 5 - RC 6 SOL

Sat. 3/25 vs Rapid City FW 6 - RC 3 W

Sun. 3/26 vs Rapid City FW 4 - RC 3 W

About last week - In Friday night's series opener with Rapid City, the Komets failed to score the first goal giving up a tally at 8:12 of the first period. The Komets countered with a strike from Dan Maggio at 13:34 to tie the game. In the second period, Rapid City's Jimmy Soper returned the lead to the Rush before Adam Brubacher's goal at 6:43 to knot the game. With the Komets of the power play, Oliver Cooper notched his 19th of the season from Anthony Petruzzelli and Darien Kielb to give the Komets their first lead. With time winding down in the period, Keanu Yamamoto tied the game with his 16th of the season at 17:21. Shawn Boudrias and Cooper netted the first two goals of the third period only to have the lead erased with two Rapid City goals to send the game to overtime. Neither team scored in the 3-on-3 overtime session, so the game was decided via a shootout, with Rapid City scoring twice to take the game 6-5. Rylan Paranteau took the loss, making 26 saves.

In a wild game at the Coliseum, the Komets prevailed over the Rapid City 6-3. Dan Maggio scored the game's first goal at 10:24 of the first period, followed by Shawn Boudrias scoring his 29th of the season at 13:35 to give the Komets a 2-0 edge at the end of the first period. In the second period, The Rush were awarded a penalty shot at 4:02. Fort Wayne native, Alex Aleardi, beat the Komet goaltender to cut the lead down to one. With Dan Maggio receiving a five-minute major of kneeing and game misconduct, Rapid City was able to capitalize on the extended power play with a Logan Nelson goal at 7:16 to tie the game. Boudrias answered for the Komets with his 30th goal of the campaign at 14:26 to reclaim the lead. With Rapid City's Jonathon Martin serving a five-minute major for boarding, the Rush managed to take advantage of a miscue in the Komets' zone when Nelson scored his second of the game shorthanded. With the contest tied in the third, Matt Boudens took over with two strikes to give the Komets a 5-3 lead. With Rapid City goaltender Adam Carlson on the bench for the extra skater, Ryan Fanti launched the puck down the ice and hit the back of the net to give the Komets the win. Fanti made 36 saves in the victory.

On Sunday, the Komets finished their three-game set with Rapid City with a 4-3 win. Alex Aleardi netted the game's first goal on a power play at 14:21 of the first period to give the Rush an early lead. The Komets scored the following two goals off the sticks of Darien Kielb and Matt Alvaro to give the Komets the lead after one period. Aleardi struck again in the second period at 1:22, followed by two more Komet goals from Jacob Graves and Mark Rassell's 20th of the season at 17:30. The Komets were up by two in the third period until Max Coatta scored at 6:17 of the third to pull the Rush within in a goal. Goaltender Ryan Fanti held Rapid City for the rest of the period to solidify the win.

Komet streaks-

Points: Matt Boudens, 3 games (2g, 3a), Shawn Boudrias, 3 games (2g, 2a), Adam Brubacher 3 games, (1g, 3a), Drake Rymsha, 3 games, (3a), Mark Rassell, 2 games (1g, 1a) Ryan Fanti, 2 games, (1g, 1a)

Assists: Adam Brubacher, 3 games, Drake Rymsha, 3 games, Andy Willis, 2 games, Shawn Boudrias, 2 games

Home Points: Drake Rymsha, 6 games (3g, 6a), Shawn Boudrias, 3 games (2g, 2a), Adam Brubacher, 3 games (3a), Matt Boudens (2g, 2a), Andy Willis, 2 games (2a)

Home Assists: Adam Brubacher, 3 games, Andy Willis, 2 games, Drake Rymsha, 3 games,

Road Points: Mark Rassell, 2 games, (3g, 1a),

Road Goals: Mark Rassell, 2 games

Wins (goaltender): 2, Ryan Fanti

Komet leaders--

Points: Tye Felhaber, 62 (13g, 48a)

Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 30

Assists: Tye Felhaber, 48

Power Play Goals: Drake Rymsha 8

Short-Handed Goals: Oliver Cooper, 2

Game Winning Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 5

Shots: Shawn Boudrias, 221

PIM: Joe Masonius, 136

Plus/Minus: Marcus McIvor +28

Home Points: Tye Felhaber 30 (6g, 24a)

Home Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 16

Home Assists: Tye Felhaber, 24

Road Points: Tye Felhaber 32 (8g, 24a)

Road Goals: Shawn Boudrias 12

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 24

Goaltenders

Appearances: 30 Ryan Fanti

Wins: 14, Ryan Fanti

Saves: 841, Ryan Fanti

Goals against Avg: 3.28, Rylan Parenteau

Save percentage: 0.895, Ryan Fanti

Special K's - The Komets skated short-handed 17 times last weekend allowing four goals. The team scored two times on 11 power play chances.

Next week - The Komets hit the road to Kalamazoo on Friday before hosting South Carolina on Saturday and Iowa on Sunday.

Icing the puck - Ryan Fanti's goal Saturday night was the first by a goaltender in Komet history. Fanti picked up an assist in Sunday's win giving him three points this season. The franchise record for most points by a goaltender is six during the 1977-78 season by Murray Bannerman. Matt Boudens' goal on Saturday night was his first since November 13, 2022. Shawn Boudrias is the team's first 30-goal scorer since J.C. Campagna (2018-2019). The Komets continue to lead the league in attendance, averaging 7,787 fans per game. The club leads the league with 1,234 penalty minutes and 407 minor penalties. The Komets are 23-0-1 when leading after two periods. With one game remaining in March, the Komets are 7-4-1 (.625), the team's best month since going 8-3-2 (.693) in December. The team is 21-7-3 following a win.

This Weekend's Promotions ---

APRIL FOOL'S DAY - SATURDAY, April 1 - It doesn't matter what we put here, because you wouldn't believe us anyway. Sponsored by 4Ever Roofing.

MEIJER FAMILY NIGHT - SUNDAY, April 2 -- Get 4 Upper Arena Tickets for only $54! Plus, bring your skates and go out on the ice for the final post-game skate of the season! Purchase your tickets at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

