Americans Weekly

March 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Hank Crone of the Allen Americans

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Hank Crone of the Allen Americans(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), travel to Rapid City this week for three games. The Americans are in fourth place in the Mountain Division. Allen was swept by the Idaho Steelheads last week. The Americans were 0-8 against Idaho this season.

Last Week's Record: 0-3

Overall record: 30-30-1-1 (4th in the Mountain Division)

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, March 22

Score: Idaho 5 at Allen 3 Final

Friday, March 24th

Score: Idaho 3 at Allen 1 Final

Saturday, March 25th

Score: Idaho6 at Allen 3 Final

-- This Week --

Thursday, March 30, @ Rapid City Rush

Time: 8:05 PM CDT

Location: Rapid City, South Dakota

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, March 31, @ Rapid City Rush

Time: 8:05 PM CDT

Location: Rapid City, South Dakota

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, April 1, @ Rapid City Rush

Time: 8:05 PM CDT

Location: Rapid City, South Dakota

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (42) Hank Crone (Leads the ECHL)

Assists - (52) Jack Combs (2nd in the ECHL)

Points - (89) Hank Crone (Leads the ECHL)

Power Play Goals - (15) Colton Hargrove (Leads the ECHL)

Power Play Assists - (20) Liam Finlay (8th in the ECHL)

Shorthanded Goals - (2) Liam Finlay

Shorthanded Assists - (2) Jack Combs and Eric Williams

Game Winning Goals - (7) Liam Finlay

First Goal - (6) Hank Crone (10TH in the ECHL)

Insurance Goals - (7) Hank Crone (Leads the ECHL)

Penalty Minutes - (185) Mikael Robidoux (2ND in the ECHL)

Plus/Minus - (+6) Liam Finlay

Shots on Goal - (214) Colton Hargrove

Save Percentage - (0.914) Chase Perry

Goalie Wins - (15) Luke Peressini

Goals-Against Average - (3.20) Chase Perry

Americans Notables:

Colton Hargrove leads the ECHL in Power Play Goals with 15.

Jack Combs is second overall in assists with 52.

Hank Crone leads the league in scoring with 89 points.

Colton Hargrove is second in the ECHL with 35 goals.

Mikael Robidoux is second in the league in PIMS with 185.

The Americans went winless against Idaho this season (0-8).

Liam Finlay leads all rookies in Power Play Assists with 20.

Hank Crone leads the league with 42 goals.

The Americans are making their only regular season trip to Rapid City this week.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.