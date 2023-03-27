Americans Weekly
March 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), travel to Rapid City this week for three games. The Americans are in fourth place in the Mountain Division. Allen was swept by the Idaho Steelheads last week. The Americans were 0-8 against Idaho this season.
Last Week's Record: 0-3
Overall record: 30-30-1-1 (4th in the Mountain Division)
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday, March 22
Score: Idaho 5 at Allen 3 Final
Friday, March 24th
Score: Idaho 3 at Allen 1 Final
Saturday, March 25th
Score: Idaho6 at Allen 3 Final
-- This Week --
Thursday, March 30, @ Rapid City Rush
Time: 8:05 PM CDT
Location: Rapid City, South Dakota
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, March 31, @ Rapid City Rush
Time: 8:05 PM CDT
Location: Rapid City, South Dakota
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, April 1, @ Rapid City Rush
Time: 8:05 PM CDT
Location: Rapid City, South Dakota
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (42) Hank Crone (Leads the ECHL)
Assists - (52) Jack Combs (2nd in the ECHL)
Points - (89) Hank Crone (Leads the ECHL)
Power Play Goals - (15) Colton Hargrove (Leads the ECHL)
Power Play Assists - (20) Liam Finlay (8th in the ECHL)
Shorthanded Goals - (2) Liam Finlay
Shorthanded Assists - (2) Jack Combs and Eric Williams
Game Winning Goals - (7) Liam Finlay
First Goal - (6) Hank Crone (10TH in the ECHL)
Insurance Goals - (7) Hank Crone (Leads the ECHL)
Penalty Minutes - (185) Mikael Robidoux (2ND in the ECHL)
Plus/Minus - (+6) Liam Finlay
Shots on Goal - (214) Colton Hargrove
Save Percentage - (0.914) Chase Perry
Goalie Wins - (15) Luke Peressini
Goals-Against Average - (3.20) Chase Perry
Americans Notables:
Colton Hargrove leads the ECHL in Power Play Goals with 15.
Jack Combs is second overall in assists with 52.
Hank Crone leads the league in scoring with 89 points.
Colton Hargrove is second in the ECHL with 35 goals.
Mikael Robidoux is second in the league in PIMS with 185.
The Americans went winless against Idaho this season (0-8).
Liam Finlay leads all rookies in Power Play Assists with 20.
Hank Crone leads the league with 42 goals.
The Americans are making their only regular season trip to Rapid City this week.
Images from this story
|
Hank Crone of the Allen Americans
(Dave Dudich)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 27, 2023
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - March 27 - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Takes Two Last Week, Prep for Two at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lions Comeback Bid Falls Agonizingly Short - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Weekly Report: March 27, 2023 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 23 - Worcester Railers HC
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 24 - Idaho Steelheads
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Kelley Stops 41 as Mavericks Take Rubber Match Over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.