Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - March 27
March 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Oilers split Kansas City Victories, head to Portland, Maine for three-in-three against Mariners
OVERALL RECORD: 20-34-7-1
LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0
FAST FACTS
-Dante Zapata recorded an assist in his first two professional games (March 24 and 25)
. Blake McLaughlin has five points (2G, 3A) in his last three games
. Karl Boudrias scored a career-high fifth goal of the season on March 26
. Alex Kromm recorded his first multi-point game of the season (1G, 1A) on March 25
. Michael Farren notched his third multi-goal game against the Mavericks this season on March 25
. Michael Farren has four points (2G, 2A) during his active three-game point streak
. Blake McLaughlin is on a three-game point streak
TEAM TRENDS
. The Oilers are 9-4-0-1 when leading after the first period
. Tulsa has not lost a game in regulation when leading after two periods
(13- 0-2-0)
. The Oilers are 11-8-2-1 when out shooting opponents at home
. Tulsa is 4-6-1-0 when being out shot on the road
. Tulsa has a 19-8-1-1 record when allowing three or less goals
. The Oilers are 2-0-0-0 against current North Division Opponents since 2018-19
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, March 24- Cable Dahmer Arena - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mavericks won game 3-2
- Former Oiler Theo Calvas scored the opening goal
- Mavericks out shot Oilers 31-25
- Oilers went 1/2 on PP, Mavericks 1/4
- Shane Starrett halted 23 of 25 shots in victory
- Blake McLaughlin registered a two-point game (1G, 1A)
Saturday, March 25- Cable Dahmer Arena - Kansas City Mavericks
- Oilers won game 4-3
- Mavericks out shot Oilers 45-31
- Oilers 0/5 on PP Mavericks 3/4
- Daniel Mannella made 42 saves on 45 shots in win
- Michael Farren scored his third, two-goal game of the season at Cable Dahmer Arena
- Blake McLaughlin registered his second consecutive two-point game (2A)
. Jackson Leef had a two-point outing (2A)
Sunday , March 26 - BOK Center - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mavericks won game 4-2
- Tulsa out shot Mavericks 43-36
- Dillon Kelley made 41 saves on 43 shots in win
. Blake McLaughlin and Michael Farren both reached three-game point streaks
. Theo Calvas had a two-point game (2A)
. Karl Boudrias scored a career-high fifth goal of the season
. Tulsa went 0/4 on power play, Mavericks 0/1
NEXT WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)
Friday, March 31 at Maine - The Cross Insurance Arena- 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, April 1 at Maine - The Cross Insurance Arena - 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 2at Maine - The Cross Insurance Arena - 2:00 p.m.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
POINTS: 46 - Tag Bertuzzi
GOALS: 27 - Eddie Matsushima
ASSISTS: 27- Tyler Poulsen
PLUS/MINUS: +5 - Brennan Blaszczak
PIMS: 80 - Alex Kromm
PP GOALS: 10 - Tag Bertuzzi
SH GOALS: 4- Eddie Matsushima
GW GOALS: 7 - Eddie Matsuhima
SHOTS: 173 - Tyler Poulsen
WINS: 6 - Daniel Mannella
GAA: 3.31- Riley Morris
SAVE %: .898 - Riley Morris
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Overall - 40/245 (16.3%)
Last Week - 1/11 (9.1%)
PENALTY KILL: Overall -205/266 (77.1%)
Last Week - 5/9 (55.6%)
