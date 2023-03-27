Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - March 27

Oilers split Kansas City Victories, head to Portland, Maine for three-in-three against Mariners

OVERALL RECORD: 20-34-7-1

LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0

FAST FACTS

-Dante Zapata recorded an assist in his first two professional games (March 24 and 25)

. Blake McLaughlin has five points (2G, 3A) in his last three games

. Karl Boudrias scored a career-high fifth goal of the season on March 26

. Alex Kromm recorded his first multi-point game of the season (1G, 1A) on March 25

. Michael Farren notched his third multi-goal game against the Mavericks this season on March 25

. Michael Farren has four points (2G, 2A) during his active three-game point streak

. Blake McLaughlin is on a three-game point streak

TEAM TRENDS

. The Oilers are 9-4-0-1 when leading after the first period

. Tulsa has not lost a game in regulation when leading after two periods

(13- 0-2-0)

. The Oilers are 11-8-2-1 when out shooting opponents at home

. Tulsa is 4-6-1-0 when being out shot on the road

. Tulsa has a 19-8-1-1 record when allowing three or less goals

. The Oilers are 2-0-0-0 against current North Division Opponents since 2018-19

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 24- Cable Dahmer Arena - Kansas City Mavericks

- Mavericks won game 3-2

- Former Oiler Theo Calvas scored the opening goal

- Mavericks out shot Oilers 31-25

- Oilers went 1/2 on PP, Mavericks 1/4

- Shane Starrett halted 23 of 25 shots in victory

- Blake McLaughlin registered a two-point game (1G, 1A)

Saturday, March 25- Cable Dahmer Arena - Kansas City Mavericks

- Oilers won game 4-3

- Mavericks out shot Oilers 45-31

- Oilers 0/5 on PP Mavericks 3/4

- Daniel Mannella made 42 saves on 45 shots in win

- Michael Farren scored his third, two-goal game of the season at Cable Dahmer Arena

- Blake McLaughlin registered his second consecutive two-point game (2A)

. Jackson Leef had a two-point outing (2A)

Sunday , March 26 - BOK Center - Kansas City Mavericks

- Mavericks won game 4-2

- Tulsa out shot Mavericks 43-36

- Dillon Kelley made 41 saves on 43 shots in win

. Blake McLaughlin and Michael Farren both reached three-game point streaks

. Theo Calvas had a two-point game (2A)

. Karl Boudrias scored a career-high fifth goal of the season

. Tulsa went 0/4 on power play, Mavericks 0/1

NEXT WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)

Friday, March 31 at Maine - The Cross Insurance Arena- 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 at Maine - The Cross Insurance Arena - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 2at Maine - The Cross Insurance Arena - 2:00 p.m.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 46 - Tag Bertuzzi

GOALS: 27 - Eddie Matsushima

ASSISTS: 27- Tyler Poulsen

PLUS/MINUS: +5 - Brennan Blaszczak

PIMS: 80 - Alex Kromm

PP GOALS: 10 - Tag Bertuzzi

SH GOALS: 4- Eddie Matsushima

GW GOALS: 7 - Eddie Matsuhima

SHOTS: 173 - Tyler Poulsen

WINS: 6 - Daniel Mannella

GAA: 3.31- Riley Morris

SAVE %: .898 - Riley Morris

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 40/245 (16.3%)

Last Week - 1/11 (9.1%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall -205/266 (77.1%)

Last Week - 5/9 (55.6%)

