Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 24

March 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) swept the Allen Americans down in Texas this past week and with nine games remaining they need only six victories to set the ECHL record for wins in a season. Idaho enters the week on a nine game win streak welcoming the Kansas City Mavericks into town for three games.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Mar. 29 vs. Kansas City Mavericks | 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 31 vs. Kansas City Mavericks | 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 1 vs. Kansas City Mavericks | 7:10 p.m.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Mar. 22 Idaho (5) at Allen (3) Highlights Full Recap Box Score

Idaho collected their 49th win of the year their most ever in a single season in the Steelheads ECHL era. Patrick Kudla (1-3-4) recorded his second four-point game of the campaign.

Friday, Mar. 24 Idaho (3) at Allen (1) Highlights Full Recap Box Score

For the second time in franchise history Idaho hit the 50 win column and became the first ECHL team to do so since the 2018-19 season. Ty Pelton-Byce, Wade Murphy, and Justin Misiak all scored for their second straight game.

Saturday, Mar. 25 Idaho (6) at Allen (3) Highlights Full Recap Box Score

Idaho set a new season high in standings points (105) as Jordan Kawaguchi tallied his first professional hat trick while also adding two assists. Adam Scheel made 34 saves for his eighth straight victory.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. XY - Idaho Steelheads (51-9-1-2, 105pts, 0.833)

2. Kansas City Mavericks (29-26-6-2, 66pts, 0.524)

3. Wichita Thunder (30-28-6-0, 66pts, 0.516)

4. Allen Americans (30-30-1-1, 62pts, 0.500)

5. Utah Grizzlies (29-31-3-0, 61pts, 0.484)

6. Rapid City Rush (30-32-1-0, 61pts, 0.484)

7. Tulsa Oilers (20-34-7-1, 48pts, 0.387)

OPPONENT BREAKDOWN

GAMES PLAYED GAMES REMAINING

Utah Grizzlies 15 (11-4-0-0) 3 (2H / 1A)

Rapid City Rush 11 (8-2-0-1) 3 (3A)

Wichita Thunder 7 (5-1-1-0)

Tulsa Oilers 6 (4-1-0-1)

Allen Americans 8 (8-0-0-0)

Kansas City Mavericks 5 (4-1-0-0) 3 (3H)

Worcester Railers 3 (3-0-0-0)

Maine Mariners 3 (3-0-0-0)

Orlando Solar Bears 3 (3-0-0-0)

Iowa Heartlanders 2 (2-0-0-0)

STEELHEADS ECHL RECORD WATCH - SINGLE SEASON

*Idaho has 9 games remaining

MOST WINS, (Idaho currently has 51)

56 - Louisiana Ice Gators, 2001-02

MOST HOME WINS,(Idaho currently has 28 with five remaining)

30 -Cincinnati Cyclones, 2018-19

MOST ROAD WINS, (Idaho currently has won 23 with four remaining)

26 -Multiple Teams, most recently, Florida Everblades (2017-18)

MOST POINTS, (Idaho currently has 105 with 18 available)

116, -Louisiana IceGators, 2001-02

LONGEST HOME WINNING STREAK,(Idaho currently has won 15 straight)

19 -Newfoundland Growlers, Nov. 8, 2019-Feb. 14, 2020

MOST SHUTOUTS,(Idaho currently has nine)

12 -South Carolina Stingrays, 2014-15

FEWEST GOALS AGAINST, (Idaho has allowed 136)

153 - South Carolina Stingrays, 2017-18

LOWEST GOALS-AGAINST AVERAGE, (Idaho is currently at 2.16)

2.13 - South Carolina Stingrays, 2017-18

HIGHEST PLUS-MINUS RATING, (Matt Register is currently leading league at +54)

+59 - Victor Gervais (Hampton Roads, 1992-93)

STEELHEADS TEAM RECORD WATCH - SINGLE SEASON

*Idaho has 9 games remaining

MOST WINS,

51 - ECHL, Present, Previously: (48), 2014-15/2017-18

52 - WCHL, 2002-03

FEWEST REGULATION LOSSES, (Idaho is currently at nine)

17 - ECHL, 2009-10

16 - WCHL, 2002-03

MOST POINTS IN STANDINGS,(Idaho is currently at 105 with 18 available)

105 - ECHL, Present, Previously: (103), 2009-10

MOST GOALS SCORED, (Idaho is currently at 261)

268 - ECHL (2005-06)

FEWEST GOALS ALLOWED, (Idaho is currently at 136)

183 - ECHL (2007-08/2004-05)

RECENT INDIVIDUAL MILESTONES

March 25: Jordan Kawaguchi scored his first professional hat trick, five-point game, and team leading eighth multi-goal game of the year. It was the second Idaho hat trick of the year and the 50th in the ECHL era. Patrick Kudla scored a goal tying Darrell Hay (2007-08) for third all-time amongst defenders in points (45) in a single season in the Steelheads ECHL era. Justin Misiak added two assists in his 50th career ECHL game. Demetrios Koumontzis recorded an assist for his first professional point.

March 24: Owen Headrick recorded an assist for his 50th point of the year tying Matt Register for most points all-time by a defenseman in the Steelheads ECHL era.

March 22: Ty Pelton-Byce tallied a goal and an assist in his 50th career ECHL game.

UPCOMING INDIVIDUAL MILESTONES

#3 Nick Canade is seven games shy of 100 pro games.

#7 Owen Headrick is one goal shy of becoming the all-time single season leader in goals (15) amongst Idaho ECHL era defenders. He is five goals shy of tying Rob Dumas (19, 1998-99) for most goals by a defenseman in franchise history.

#11 Justin Ducharme is 9 games shy of 100 pro games.

#18 A.J. White is three games shy of 450 ECHL games... four assists shy of 200 ECHL assists... two assists shy of 200 career pro assists... one goal shy of 20 goals in a season for second time.

#43 Matt Register is one goal shy of 100 career ECHL goals.

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

#6 Wade Murphy is tied fourth in the ECHL at (+33) and has points in seven of his last nine games (6-2-8) including five goals in his last seven. Over his last 26 games he has (11-20-20).

#7 Owen Headrick leads all ECHL defensemen goals (14) and is tied for first in points (50). He is tied for first amongst defenders in power-play goals (6) and tied fourth in power-play points (23). He is third amongst ECHL rookies in man advantage points. He is third in the league at (+34). He has points in five of his last eight games (1-5-6), eight of his last 13 (2-9-11), 11 of his last 17 (3-11-14), 21 of his last 30 (6-21-27), 37 of his last 48 (14-32-45), and at least one point in 38 of 52 games including longest point streak by a defenseman in the league this season, 14 games from Nov.11-Dec. 14 (8G, 11A).

#11 Justin Ducharme has points in in 10 of his last 19 games (6-6-12) including nine goals in his last 23 games. He has points in 17 of his last 28 games (11-11-22). He has a point in 21 of 34 games.

#15 Ryan Dmowski is tied for 15th in points (60) and tied for 8th in goals (26) in the ECHL. He has points in six of his last 11 games (5-4-9), 12 of his last 20 games (7-8-15), 14 of his last 24 games (9-8-17), 15 of his last 26 (10-9-19), 16 of his last 28 (10-10-20), 17 of his last 30 (10-12-22), 20 of his last 34 (12-14-26). He has a point in 40 of 63 games and a goal in 22.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce has points in seven of his last 12 games (6-6-12).

#18 A.J. White has points in five of his last eight games (1-5-6), seven of his last 12 (2-5-7), 16 of his last 28 (9-12-21). He has points in 20 of his last 35 games (13-15-28), 24 of his last 45 (17-19-36), and 26 of his last 47 (17-21-38). Over his last 55 games he has tallied a point in 31 games (17-26-43).

#19 Justin Misiak has points in nine of his last 13 games (7-8-15) including five multi-point games.

#26 Jade Miller has points in three of his last five games (2-2-4) and points in four of his last seven (2-3-5).

#27 Jack Becker has a career long four game point streak (2-3-5).

#29 Willie Knierim has points/ goals in two of his last six games (2-1-3), goals/points in six of his last 15 games (6-2-8). He has 10 goals in his last 19 games including points in 17 of his last 31 games (13-10-23).

#31 Rémi Poirier is second in the ECHL amongst save percentage (.928) and goals against-average (2.07). He is tied for sixth in wins (19) and tied for second in shutouts (3).

#35 Adam Scheel has won eight straight games and 13 of his last 14. He is tied is second in wins (24), third in goals against-average (2.15) and save percentage (.926). He is tied for second in shutouts (3).

#37 Zane Franklin has points in five of his last six games (4-2-6).

#43 Matt Register leads the ECHL at (+53) and all defenseman in assists (42) while tied for first in points (50). He has been an even or plus rating in 52 of 61 games. He has points in six of his last eight games (2-7-9) including three multi-point games, 13 of his last 17 (3-15-18), 19 of his last 25 games (3-23-26) and 26 of his last 40 games (7-28-35).

#47 Patrick Kudla is fourth amongst ECHL defensemen in points (44) and fourth in assists (37) and has a point in 28 of 51 games. He has points in two of his last three games (2-3-5).

#51 Dawson Barteaux has points in three of his last five games (0-6-6) with two assists in each three games, points in five of his last nine (1-6-7), eight of his last 15 games (1-10-12) and 11 of his last 20 (2-12-14).

#74 Cody Haiskanen is second amongst ECHL skaters at (+45). He has points in three of his last five games (1-2-3) and points in six of his last 11 games (2-4-6).

#77 Jordan Kawaguchi is tied for 8th in the ECHL in goals (26) and has points in four of his last seven games (4-7-11) including three multi-point games. He has points in six of his last 13 (5-9-14) including four multi-point games, nine of his last 17 (8-13-21) including seven multi-point outings.

TEAM NOTES

GONE STREAKIN

Idaho has won nine straight games, their second longest winning streak of the season, outscoring their opponents 43-20 during the span. They have scored five or more goals in six of the nine games and held their opponents to, two or fewer in five of the nine. The Steelheads have had five winning streaks this year of five or more games. The longest win streak of their year is 12 games from Dec. 9-Jan. 4 where Idaho outscored the opposition 58-15.

HOME COOKIN

Idaho has won 15 straight games on home ice dating back to Jan. 14 outscoring their opponents 66-23. They have scored four or more goals in 11 of the 15 games while holding opponents to, two or fewer goals in 10 of the 15. Idaho is (28-3-0-0) at the Idaho Central Arena this year, three wins shy of setting the ECHL record for home wins in a season. There have been 29 sellouts including 28 straight.

GOAL DIFFERENTIALS

Idaho has scored the most goals for (261) and allowed the fewest (136) for a +125 goal differential. They have scored the most goals and allowed the fewest in all three periods this year in the entire ECHL.

GOAL SCORING AT A PREMIUM

Idaho has scored the most goals for this season (261) averaging (4.15) per game. Last season the Steelheads scored (216) goals in 72 games. Idaho has scored five or more goals in six of the last eight games, eight of their last 12, and 12 of their last 20. They have scored four or more goals in 29 of their last 45 games and five or more in 27 of their last 49. The Steelheads have scored four or more goals in 41 games this year posting a record of (39-1-1) when doing so.

PUCKS STOP AT THE STEELHEADS NET

Idaho has allowed the fewest goals this season (136) averaging just (2.16) per game against. The Steelheads have held their opponent to two or fewer goals in 39 of the first 63 games posting a record of (37-2) when doing so. Idaho leads the ECHL with nine shutouts.

DEPTH IN SCORING

14 different players have double digits in goals while 18 different skaters have 20+ points. Of the 24 skaters to play for Idaho this year 22 have scored at least one goal while 22 have double digits in points.

ONE GOAL GAMES

Idaho has played the fewest one goal games this season in the entire ECHL at just (16GP, 10-3-1-2) but eight of the last 15 have been decided by one goal.

DEFENSIVE SCORING

The Steelheads have produced the most points from the blueline in the entire ECHL (41-176-217). Last year Idaho had (31-139-170) from the backend.

INSIDE THE TOP FIVE IN SPECIAL TEAMS

Idaho ranks fifth on the power-play (55/236, 22.3%) going 4-for-10 last week in the three-game series against Allen. The Steelheads have scored a power-play goal in five of the last six games (8/24, 33.3%), seven of the last nine games (10/35, 28.6%), eight of the last 12, 14 of their last 25 games and in 37 of their first 63 games including 14 multi-power play goal games. Idaho is fifth on the penalty kill (187/224, 83.5%) and are (82/99, 82.8%) in their last 30 games including (42/54, 77.8%) in their last 15 games. They have allowed a power-play goal against in just 25 games this season including 10 multi-man advantage goal games.

SCORING FIRST

Idaho has scored first 40 times this season, third most in the league, and have a record of (34-4-1-1) when scoring first. The Steelheads have scored first in two straight after surrendering the first tally in four straight. They have scored first in 11 of their last 14 and 16 of their last 20.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Ryan Dmowski, Jordan Kawaguchi (26)

Assists: Matt Register (42)

Points: Ryan Dmowski (60)

Plus/Minus: Matt Register (+53)

PIMS: Wade Murphy (59)

PPGs: Owen Headrick (6)

SHGs: A.J. White, Ty Pelton-Byce, Willie Knierim (2)

GWGs: Wade Murphy (5)

Shots: Ryan Dmowski (281)

Wins: Adam Scheel (24)

GAA: Rémi Poirier (2.07)

SV%: Rémi Poirier (.928)

ECHL Stories from March 27, 2023

