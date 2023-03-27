ECHL Transactions - March 27
March 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 27, 2023:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Indy:
Max Coyle, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Nicholas Latinovich, G
Iowa:
Brandon Puricelli, F
Ryan Wheeler, D
Orlando:
Jimmy Poreda, G
Reading:
Ryan Kenny, G
Tulsa:
Darby Llewellyn, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Mike Robinson, G returned from loan to Utica
Add Bryce Martin, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Bryce Martin, D placed on reserve
Delete Jake Theut, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)
Florida:
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Add Ben Masella, D returned from bereavement/family leave
Add Xavier Cormier, F activated from reserve
Delete Nathan Staios, D placed on reserve
Delete Ben Masella, D placed on reserve
Delete Joe Pendenza, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/25)
Fort Wayne:
Add Jackson Pierson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from reserve
Delete Jackson Pierson, F placed on reserve
Delete Corbin Kaczperski, G placed on reserve
Delete Scott Allan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)
Indy:
Add Ross MacDougall, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Trevor Zins, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Delete Colin Bilek, F recalled by Rockford
Delete Koletrane Wilson, D recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Louis Boudon, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Kalamazoo:
Delete Pavel Cajan, G recalled by Cleveland
Kansas City:
Delete Nick Pastujov, F recalled by Coachella Valley
Delete Hugo Roy, F recalled by Coachella Valley
Norfolk:
Add Denis Smirnov, F returned from bereavement/family leave
Orlando:
Add Drennen Atherton, G signed contract, added to active roster
Reading:
Add Matt Vernon, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Matt Vernon, G placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Riley McCourt, D returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)
Delete Riley McCourt, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add William Lavalliere, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brendan Soucie, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)
Delete Philippe Desrosiers, G recalled by Laval (a.m.)
Wichita:
Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)
Worcester:
Add Artem Kulakov, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 27, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - March 27 - ECHL
- Thunder Weekly, March 27, 2023 - Wichita Thunder
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komet Edge Closer to a Playoff Spot - Fort Wayne Komets
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - March 27 - Tulsa Oilers
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Takes Two Last Week, Prep for Two at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Lions Comeback Bid Falls Agonizingly Short - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Weekly Report: March 27, 2023 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 23 - Worcester Railers HC
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 24 - Idaho Steelheads
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Kelley Stops 41 as Mavericks Take Rubber Match Over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.