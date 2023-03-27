ECHL Transactions - March 27

March 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 27, 2023:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Indy:

Max Coyle, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Nicholas Latinovich, G

Iowa:

Brandon Puricelli, F

Ryan Wheeler, D

Orlando:

Jimmy Poreda, G

Reading:

Ryan Kenny, G

Tulsa:

Darby Llewellyn, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Mike Robinson, G returned from loan to Utica

Add Bryce Martin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Bryce Martin, D placed on reserve

Delete Jake Theut, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)

Florida:

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Add Ben Masella, D returned from bereavement/family leave

Add Xavier Cormier, F activated from reserve

Delete Nathan Staios, D placed on reserve

Delete Ben Masella, D placed on reserve

Delete Joe Pendenza, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/25)

Fort Wayne:

Add Jackson Pierson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from reserve

Delete Jackson Pierson, F placed on reserve

Delete Corbin Kaczperski, G placed on reserve

Delete Scott Allan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)

Indy:

Add Ross MacDougall, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Trevor Zins, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Colin Bilek, F recalled by Rockford

Delete Koletrane Wilson, D recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Louis Boudon, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Kalamazoo:

Delete Pavel Cajan, G recalled by Cleveland

Kansas City:

Delete Nick Pastujov, F recalled by Coachella Valley

Delete Hugo Roy, F recalled by Coachella Valley

Norfolk:

Add Denis Smirnov, F returned from bereavement/family leave

Orlando:

Add Drennen Atherton, G signed contract, added to active roster

Reading:

Add Matt Vernon, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Matt Vernon, G placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Riley McCourt, D returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)

Delete Riley McCourt, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add William Lavalliere, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brendan Soucie, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)

Delete Philippe Desrosiers, G recalled by Laval (a.m.)

Wichita:

Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)

Worcester:

Add Artem Kulakov, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)

ECHL Stories from March 27, 2023

