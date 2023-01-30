NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Walleye Weekly

January 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release


Trenton Bliss of the Toledo Walleye
(Toledo Walleye)

Overall Record: 22-15-4-1, 3rd Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

January 27 at Kalamazoo (3-2 Win)

January 28 vs. Kalamazoo (6-0 Win)

January 29 vs. Cincinnati (4-2 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

February 3 vs. Kansas City at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

February 4 at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m. (7:20 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

February 5 vs. Wheeling at 5:15 p.m. (5 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

500 Wins: Saturday night become a milestone in the history of Toledo Walleye hockey. With a 6-0 win over Kalamazoo, Toledo celebrated its 500th regular season win since becoming the Walleye in October of 2009. The first-ever win for the Walleye came October 17, 2009, a 5-2 home win vs. Florida. Since that point, Toledo has posted three 50-win seasons including 51 victories in the 2016-17 campaign for an all-time regular season record of 500-314-79.

Saturday night is alright for shutouts: Sebastian Cossa posted Toledo's first shutout of the season on Saturday, January 21 at Iowa (5-0). John Lethemon made it two straight Saturday's with shutouts as he picked up a 20-save blanking of Kalamazoo 6-0 Saturday night. Lethemon hasn't lost a start since November 27 at Wheeling and has gone 8-0-3 in his last 11 decisions.

Home away from home: Toledo picked up another road win Friday night in Kalamazoo, pushing its season-high road winning streak to seven games. The Walleye have not lost a game on the road since a 4-3 overtime loss to Cincinnati on December 31.

January stars: As a team, Toledo went 10-3-0 in the month of January and they boasted some terrific individual performances. Four players reached 18 points in the month: Brandon Hawkins (7G, 11A), Trenton Bliss (7G, 11A), Gordie Green (11G, 7A), and Mitchell Heard (5G, 13A). Four other players reached double figures in the month: Kirill Tyutyayev (1G, 13A), Riley McCourt (3G, 8A), Charlie Curti (3G, 7A), and Conlan Keenan (8G, 2A).

Another busy weekend ahead: Toledo will head outside the division to host the Kansas City Mavericks Friday night. Toledo has an all-time record of 9-4-0 against the Mavericks. Saturday night marks a return to Central Division play with a trip to Cincinnati. The Walleye are 4-4-1 this year against their Ohio rivals. Sunday evening, Toledo will have a visit from Wheeling. The two haven't played since December 23 in Toledo with the Walleye holding a 2-3-2 mark against the Nailers.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (1 goal - 4 assists = 5 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

John Lethemon (1-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 1.000 save %)

