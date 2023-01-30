Tickets Are Selling Fast Score Your Seats to Star Wars Night

January 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







May the Force be with you on February Fourth when the Worcester Railers battle the South Carolina Sting Rays on Star Wars Night. Puck drops at 7:05pm; doors open at 6pm. Make sure to secure your seats in advance of the game - we are expecting a packed house!

Special Character Appearances

Rep your best Star Wars costume and snap a selfie with the professional crew from the 501st Legion! You'll be surrounded by stormtroopers and some of your favorite movie characters!

The Ultimate Fan Costume Contest

Are you the ultimate Star Wars fan? Represent in your best costume! One lucky fan will be voted 'best dressed' and will win a (4) pack of tickets, Railers HC prize pack, and will showcase their stuff on the Railers HC Zamboni during the second intermission!

Fun Activations

Enjoy fun video and in-game activations, a preview of the trailer for the new season of The Mandalorian, and special green screen photo opportunities.

Special Star Wars Offer

Score a ticket to the game and a laser sword for just $25! Requires a minimum purchase of (2) tickets. Make sure to secure your seats in advance of the game...this offer is available while supplies last!

STAR WARS SPECIAL OFFER

Friday Night Hockey & Live Music!

Join the Railers this Friday for live music and deals on concessions, including $5 Bud Lights!

On Fridays, the Railers celebrate with $2 Popcorn, $3 Soft Drinks, $4 Nachos, and $5 Bud Lights, all in the Bud Light Lounge.

Head over to the Coors Light Cold Zone for live music by 'Steppin' Up' an energetic and upbeat local rock band.

$15 Friday Night Tickets

You're Invited to Celebrate TRAX's Birthday! Feb. 5th at 3:05pm

The Railers' favorite puppy, TRAX is turning 7! Cheer on the Railers as they take on the South Carolina StingRays and celebrate the best mascot in the ECHL!

The first 1,000 kids will receive a TRAX Railers HC poster, birthday hats, and noisemakers. Make sure to arrive early, as supplies are limited!

SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy (4) lower level tickets AND a $20 concession voucher for just $80!

Celebrate TRAX's Birthday

2/5 - Boys and Girls Club - Nonprofit of the Game

Visit Chuck-a-Puck to support the Non-Profit of the Night, Boys and Girls Club of Worcester, an organization focused on helping youth and developing qualities needed to become responsible citizens and community leaders. The Boys and Girls Clubwill receive 50% of the proceeds from Chuck-A-Puck.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.