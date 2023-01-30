Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 15

Worcester Railers defenseman Trevor Cosgrove (left)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-0-0-0 for the fifteenth week of the season. The Railers faced off against the Reading Royals for a home-and-home series and won 7-6 in overtime on Friday, and 3-2 on Saturday night.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 27 vs. Reading Royals | 7-6 OTW

The Royals got single goals from Gerard, Will MacKinnon, Garrett McFadden, Brendan Hoffman and two from Max Newton. Newton, the late-season Railer last year, has unbelievable numbers at the DCU Center. Including two games here last year for Worcester, he is 7-6-13 in five career games in the building. Reading had a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes, and a 3-1 lead after 20:37. Worcester tied it on Christensen's goal at 11:36 of the second but McFadden scored at 19:51 and Newton 25 seconds into the third period to make it 5-3. The Railers got the next three goals. Cosgrove scored at 5:13 and 5:43 then almost again at 8:43. Coughlin got the go-ahead goal by deflecting Reece Newkirk's shot at 14:29, then Gerard's goal sent things into overtime. Adams got the winner, but Cosgrove got the play going.

Saturday, Jan. 28 at Reading Royals | 3-2 W

Charlie Gerard (1-0-1) scored the first goal of the game fourteen minutes into the game. Devon Paliani (1-0-1) scored the second goal for the Royals one minute later. Worcester responded with under a minute left in the first period. Quinn Ryan (1-0-1) found the back of the net to make it a one goal game. Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) tied it five minutes into the second period. The tie was broken twelve minutes into the third when Worcester scored their third goal in a row. Ryan MacKinnon (1-0-1) was the one to score the goal off a pass from Reece Newkirk.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Feb. 3 vs. South Carolina Stingrays | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, Feb. 4 vs. South Carolina Stingrays | 7:05 p.m. EST

Sunday, Feb. 5 vs. South Carolina Stingrays | 3:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Trevor Cosgrove's five points on Friday are a Worcester Railers individual franchise record for a single game.

Brent Moran picked up his first two career ECHL wins on Friday and Saturday, making 31 saves in each game.

Liam Coughlin recorded the first multi-goal game of his career on Friday night.

Collin Adams scored the game-winning-goal in overtime for the third time this season on Friday.

Nick Fea has six points in eight games since being called up from the Birmingham Bulls of the SPHL

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 22-17-3-0 on the season.

The Railers won for the first time all season when trailing entering the third period on Friday (Previously 0-16-1-0).

Worcester's seven goals scored on Friday is tied for the second most goals scored in a game all season.

The 20 points recorded by Worcester forwards on Friday is tied for the season high.

Worcester scored on the power play in each of the weekend's games.

