Indy Fuel Announce Changes to Three Game Times

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced today updated timing for three Sunday home games. All three games were originally scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and are now scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The post-game skates with the team scheduled for the below games are still taking place.

Sunday, February 5 vs Kansas City: 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 26 vs Kalamazoo: 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 9 vs Cincinnati (the game that was postponed from 12/23/22): 4 p.m.

The game on Sunday, April 2 vs Kalamazoo is still scheduled for 5 p.m. with no post-game skate.

In addition, Game Night on Saturday, February 25 vs Cincinnati will NOW include Do317, where fans can enjoy $3 beverages, $1 hot dogs and $7 exclusive t-shirts.

For any questions regarding tickets to these games, please contact tickets@indyfuelhockey.com.

