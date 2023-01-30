Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 16

January 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) held Wichita to just three goals this past week outscoring the Thunder 10-3 in the three-game sweep in Boise. Idaho hits the road this week for a three-in-three vs. Tulsa.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Feb. 6 at Tulsa | 6:05 p.m. (MT)

Saturday, Feb. 7 at Tulsa | 6:05 p.m. (MT)

Sunday, Feb. 8 at Tulsa | 3:05 p.m. (MT)

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

Idaho Steelheads (32-7-0-1, 65pts)

Wichita Thunder (23-16-3-0, 49pts)

Rapid City Rush (20-21-1-0, 41pts)

Utah Grizzlies (19-20-1-0, 39pts)

Kansas City Mavericks (17-16-5-0, 39pts)

Allen Americans (18-21-1-0, 37pts)

Tulsa Oilers (13-18-7-1, 34pts)

OPPONENT BREAKDOWN

Games Played Games Remaining

Utah Grizzlies 15 (11-4-0-0) 3 (2 Home / 1Away)

Rapid City Rush 11 (8-2-0-1) 3 (3 Away)

Wichita Thunder 6 (5-1-0-0) 1 (1 Away)

Allen Americans 3 (3-0-0-0) 5 (2 Home / 1 Away)

Worcester Railers 3 (3-0-0-0)

Iowa Heartlanders 2 (2-0-0-0)

Tulsa Oilers 6 (3 Home / 3 Away)

Kansas City Mavericks 8 (3 Home / 5 Away)

Maine Mariners 3 (3 Home)

Orlando Solar Bears 3 (3 Home)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Jan. 25 Idaho (4) vs. Wichita (1)

Despite falling behind 1-0 on a Wichita first period goal the Steelheads rattled off four unanswered goals thanks to Janis Svanenbergs (10th), Justin Misiak (6th), Ryan Dmowski (17th, PPG), and Justin Ducharme (4th). Dawson Barteaux tallied an assist in his 100th professional game while Patrick Kudlanotched a pair of helpers for his 11th multi-point game of the season. Rémi Poirier made 18 saves on 19 shots for his 10th straight win as the Steelheads allowed their fewest shots on goal at 19.

Friday, Jan. 27 Idaho (3) vs. Wichita (1)

Matt Register recorded his 400th ECHL point as A.J. White (1-1-2) and Justin Ducharme (0-2-2) notched multi-point games. Owen Headrick scored his league leading eleventh of the season for ECHL defenders snapping a 10-game goal less drought while Wade Murphy (9th) tacked on an empty net score. Rémi Poirier made 26 saves on 27 shots for his 11th straight win.

Saturday, Jan. 28 Idaho (3) vs. Wichita (1)

A.J. White (14th) scored his 100th professional goal while Nick Canade (3rd) and Ryan Dmowski (18th, EN) added goals. Canade's score was the eventual game winner as he scored his first goal since Dec. 21 giving Idaho a 2-1 lead at 7:35 of the third period. Adam Scheel made 18 saves on 19 shots snapping a four-game losing skid in between the pipes.

RECENT MILESTONES

A.J. White scored his 79th Idaho goal Friday night moving into a tie for fifth all-time in the Steelheads ECHL modern era with Will Merchant. Then on Saturday night he scored 100th professional goal, his 80th as a Steelhead moving him into sole possession of fourth all-time.

Matt Register recorded his 400th career ECHL point with an assist on Friday night becoming the 60thplayer in league history to hit the milestone and just the fourth defensemen.

Dawson Barteaux played in his 100th professional game Wednesday night.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

Matt Register is four goals shy of 100 career ECHL goals.

Willie Knierim is four games shy of 50 career ECHL/Pro games.

Colton Kehler is five games away from 100 as a Steelhead.

Zane Franklin is seven games shy of 100 career ECHL/Pro games.

Zach Walker is eight games shy of 100 as a Steelhead.

Wade Murphy is three games shy of 150 career ECHL games.

Justin Ducharme is four games shy of 50 career ECHL games.

Ryan Dmowski is 11 games shy of 100 career ECHL games, two goals shy of 50, five assists shy of 50, and seven points shy of 100.

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

Rémi Poirier leads the ECHL in goals against average (1.69) and save percentage (.938). Dating back to Dec. 10 he has won 11 straight games posting a (1.08, GAA) and (.959, SV%) making 283 saves on 295 shots.

Owen Headrick leads all ECHL defensemen in points (36), goals (11), and second in assists (25). He has points in six of his last seven games (0-8-8) and a point in 23 of his last 27 (10-21-31). He is tied for first on the Steelheads in power-play points (6-9-15).

Ryan Dmowski is seventh in the ECHL in points (44), leads the league in shots (194), and is third at (+27). He has points in two of his last three games (2-1-3) and points in 21 of his last 29 games (9-22-31).

Patrick Kudla leads all ECHL defenders in assists (28) and is second in points (34). He is tied for first on the Steelheads in power-play points (2-13-15). He has 11 multi-point games and a point in 23 of 38 games.

A.J. White has points in five straight games (4-3-7) which includes a power-play goal and a short-handed score. He has points in nine of his last 12 games (8-6-14), 14 of his last 22 (12-10-22), and 15 of his last 24 (12-11-23). Over his last 32 games he has tallied a point in 20 games (12-17-29).

Justin Ducharme has points in five straight games (2-4-6) and points in seven of his last eight (3-7-10).

Matt Register has points in four straight games (1-4-5) and points in 12 of his last 20 (4-13-17). He leads the ECHL at (+37).

Willie Knierim has points in 11 of his last 16 games (6-8-14) including points in five of his last eight (4-4-8).

Cody Haiskanen is second in the ECHL at (+31) in 29 games.

Wade Murphy has points in six of his last eight games (3-5-8), six of his last 12 (6-6-12), 10 of his last 17 (7-9-16), and 14 of his last 22 (9-13-22).

TEAM NOTES

BRING OUT THE BROOMS

The Steelheads have played nine, three game week series this year, picking up sweeps in seven of those nine including a perfect four for four on home ice.

GOAL SCORING AT A PREMIUM

Idaho has scored the most goals for this season (166) averaging (4.15) per game. They have scored four or more goals in 15 of their last 22 games and five or more in 14 of their last 27. The Steelheads have scored four or more goals in 27 games this year posting a record of (26-1) when doing so.

PUCKS STOP AT THE STEELHEADS NET

Idaho has surrendered the fewest goals against (81) an average of just (2.03) per game. They have held their opponents to two or fewer goals 26 times this year posting a record of (25-1) when doing so. Over the last 21 games they have only allowed 42 goals against holding their opposition to two or fewer goals in 15 of their last 22.

INSIDE THE TOP FIVE IN SPECIAL TEAMS

Idaho ranks fifth on the power-play (34/148, 23%) which includes the top ranked man advantage on the road (19/63, 30.2%). The Steelheads have scored a power-play goal in three of their last four games (5/22, 22.7%) and in 24 of their first 40 games including nine multi-power play goal games. Idaho ranks first on the penalty kill (126/147, 85.7%) and are (20/22, 91%) in their last seven games. They have allowed a power-play goal against in just 13 games this season including six multi-man advantage goal games.

DEPTH IN SCORING

Seven different players have double digits in goals while eleven different skaters have 20+ points. Of the 24 skaters to play for Idaho this year 20 have scored at least one goal while 18 have double digits in points.

DEFENSIVE SCORING

The Steelheads have produced the most points from the blueline in the entire ECHL (26-110-136). Last year Idaho had (31-139-170).

SHOTS SHOTS SHOTS SHOTS EVERYBODY

Idaho ranks first in shots for averaging (36.60) per game. They have recorded 40+ shots 16 times this season. The Steelheads rank second in shots against averaging (27.70) shots against per game holding their opponents to 25 or fewer shots 14 times.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Jordan Kawaguchi, Ryan Dmowski (18)

Assists: Patrick Kudla (28)

Points: Ryan Dmowski (44)

Plus/Minus: Matt Register (+37)

PIMS: Ryan Dmowski (42)

PPGs: Owen Headrick (6)

SHGs: Ty Pelton-Byce, A.J. White (2)

GWGs: Owen Headrick, A.J. White (4)

Shots: Ryan Dmowski (194)

Wins: Rémi Poirier (15)

GAA: Rémi Poirier (1.69)

SV%: Rémi Poirier (.938)

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and Sparklight Channel 72 and listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

