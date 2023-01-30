Solar Bears, Amway Center Set to Host Puerto Rican Men's National Ice Hockey Team

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Puerto Rico Men's National Ice Hockey Team is coming to Orlando! On February 17, 18, and 19 Puerto Rico's top athletes will compete against the top talent in Central Florida as part of a new multi-city exhibition series, Serie de Desafiadores. The games will take place at both the Amway Center in Downtown Orlando and the Ice Factory of Central Florida in Kissimmee. This will be the first time the Puerto Rico Men's National Team takes the ice since winning the LATAM Championship in September of 2022!

The opposing teams are made up of former college and professional athletes.

Luis Vargas, Vice President of the Puerto Rico Ice Hockey Association (PRIHA), who was born in San Juan, raised in Levittown, and now resides in Tampa, said "Ice Hockey is a non-traditional sport for the Caribbean, but it is contagious. We have extremely talented athletes that take great pride in representing Puerto Rico. This event is an opportunity for PRIHA to connect with the Orlando community, or 'the Second Puerto Rico' as they are now calling it, and to create an exciting atmosphere! We fully expect the Boricua passion, dancing, and chanting to be in full effect during the event."

The event is held in partnership with both the Orlando Solar Bears, Orlando's professional ice hockey team that plays out of the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, and the Florida Puerto Rican Parade. The event will act as an activation leading up to the 2023 Florida Puerto Rican Parade which takes place on April 22.

Chris Heller, President of the Orlando Solar Bears, is excited about the event, "the Orlando Solar Bears are proud to host the Puerto Rican Men's National Ice Hockey Team for their Serie de Desafiadores. As we continue to grow the game of hockey in Central Florida, we have partnered with PRIHA to introduce hockey to new fans, young and old. Much like our Solar Bears fans, we know the passion that Puerto Ricans have for their athletes and cannot wait to experience the atmosphere at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center when the National Team hits the ice!"

Ralph Morales, President of the Florida Puerto Rican Parade, added "we welcome this wonderful initiative of the Puerto Rico Ice Hockey Team to join us during the 2023 parade events. As is usually the case with Puerto Rican athletes, I know that this team will truly represent our island in this sport. Kudos to the Comite Olimpico de Puerto Rico COPUR for its foresight to embrace the team. We look forward to their participation in the upcoming parade."

Tickets are now on sale! Both Friday and Sunday's games, which include tickets to watch the Puerto Rico Men's National Team AND the Orlando Solar Bears game, as well as Saturday's tickets can be found at www.puertoricoicehockey.com/tickets. Sunday's game ticket also includes a meet & greet with the Puerto Rico Men's National Team and access to the Solar Bear's Latina Noche Concert (artist to be announced) presented by Publix.

