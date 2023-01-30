Komets Sweep Three Games in Iowa

Fort Wayne, IN - After a three-game sweep at Iowa last weekend, the Komets are now tied for fourth place in the Central Division with a record of 18-14-4-2, with 42 points and a winning percentage of .553. The club hosts Kalamazoo at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Friday, before Iowa visits on Sunday.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last Week's Results

Fri. 1/27 at Iowa FW 5 - Iowa 2 W

Sat. 1/28 at Iowa FW 2 - Iowa 1 W

Sun. 1/29 at Iowa FW 3 - Iowa 2 OTW

About last week - In the first game of a three-game set at Iowa, Komet defenseman Adam Brubacher scored early with a goal at 3:09 of the first period. The host Heartlanders scored 16:34 to tie the game at one after the first period. Graham McPhee and Scott Allan teamed up with Sam Dove-McFalls to hand the lead back to the Komets at 4:54 of the second period. Matt Alvaro added a power-play tally, and Garrett Van Wyhe scored his first goal as a Komet at 3:09 of the third to push the Komet lead to 4-1. Former Komet Tyler Busch netted a power play goal to cut the lead in half until Blake Siebenaler answered with his third of the season at 6:58 to conclude the scoring. The final score was 5-2. Ryan Fanti got credit for the win, making 31 saves. Dove-McFalls finished with three points (1g, 2a).

In game two, the Komets collected a 2-1 win. The Komets scored in the first period when Sam Dove-McFalls received a pass from Tye Felhaber and beat goaltender Hunter Jones to take a 1-0 lead. Iowa's Yuki Miura scored on a breakaway in the second period to knot the game. In the third period, Felhaber solved Jones again with a strike at 12:57 for the eventual game-winner. Komets goaltender Ryan Fanti made 42 saves for the victory.

The Komets finished the sweep of the weekend with a come-from-behind 3-2 overtime win on Sunday. For the fourth game in a row, the Komets scored the game's first goal. Darien Kielb scored a power-play goal at 6:09 of the first period to put the Komets up 1-0. The Heartlanders netted the next two to take a 2-1 lead into the third period. With Kielb in the penalty box for hooking, the Komets Adam Brubacher notched a short-handed goal at 16:18 to tie the game and push it to overtime. In the extra frame, Shawn Boudrias nabbed the game-winning goal at 2:13. Rylan Paranteau took home the win, making 32 saves. The Komets outshot Iowa 48-34.

Komet streaks-

Points: Sam Dove-McFalls. 4 games (2g, 4a)

Assists: Darien Kielb, 2 games

Home Points: Tye Felhaber, 2 games (2g, 3a), Sam Dove-McFalls, 2 games (2a)

Home Goals: Tye Felhaber, 2 games

Home Assists: Tye Felhaber, 2 games, Sam Dove-McFalls, 2 games

Road Points: Sam Dove-McFalls, 3 games

Road Assists: Darien Kielb, 2 games

Wins (goaltender): Ryan Fanti 2

Komet leaders--

Points: Tye Felhaber, 43 (11g, 32a)

Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 18

Assists: Tye Felhaber, 32

Power Play Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 6

Short-Handed Goals: Stefano Giliati, Oliver Cooper, Anthony Petruzzelli, Adam Brubacher, 1

Game-Winning Goals: Oliver Cooper, 3

Shots: Tye Felhaber, 132

PIM: Oliver Cooper, 58

Plus/Minus: Marcus McIvor +9

Home Points: Tye Felhaber, 21 (6g, 15a)

Home Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 11

Home Assists: Tye Felhaber, 15

Road Points: Tye Felhaber, 22 (5g, 17a)

Road Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 7

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 17

Goaltenders

Appearances: 17, Rylan Parenteau

Wins: 10, Rylan Parenteau

Saves: 442, Rylan Parenteau

Goals against Avg: 3.19, Ryan Fanti

Save percentage: 0.905, Ryan Fanti

Special K's -- The Komets scored two power-play goals on 14 opportunities while killing 12 of 13 Iowa power plays.

Next week - The Komets host Kalamazoo on Friday before heading to Wings Event Center for the rematch on Saturday. The team will conclude the week by hosting Iowa on Sunday.

Icing the puck - The Komets finish the month of January 5-5-1 and lead the league in average attendance with 7,640 fans per game. Ryan Fanti's 42 saves on Saturday were the most in a game since Colton Point stopped 45 shots on October 29, versus Savannah. In Sunday's overtime win, the Komets' 48 shots on net were the most in one game this season. Sunday's game was the first time the Komets won this season after trailing into the third period (1-10-2). Tye Felhaber is fourth in the league with 32 assists. The Komets are 12-1-5 when a player has three or more points. The team tops the ECHL, killing penalties on the road at 88.8%. Six Komets (Felhaber, Boudrias, Petruzzelli, Rassell, Cooper, Rymsha) have scored 10 or more goals this season.

Upcoming Promotions

Kids Seat Free Night on February 5 -- Kids under 12 receive one FREE Ticket (any location) with the purchase of a Full Price Paid Adult Ticket. Limit One FREE Under-12 Ticket per Full Price Adult Ticket purchased. An adult full-price ticket must be purchased to activate the offer. Purchase your tickets at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.

Komets Fight Cancer on Saturday, February 18 -- The Komets will wear special jerseys that will be up for silent auction during the game. Proceeds to benefit local cancer research and causes... all courtesy of Graber Roofing & Gutters.

