ECHL Transactions - January 30
January 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 30, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Nolan Sheeran, F
Allen:
Justin Kapelmaster, G
Iowa:
Logan J. Nelson, F
Rapid City:
Alex Carlson, D
Savannah:
Sacha Roy, D
Trois-Rivières:
Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Jack Combs, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Cam Johnson, G assigned by Charlotte
Fort Wayne:
Delete Graham McPhee, F recalled by Bakersfield
Indy:
Add Mitchell Weeks, G assigned by Rockford
Delete Zach Driscoll, G placed on reserve
Delete Spencer Watson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)
Iowa:
Add Tanner MacMaster, F signed contract, added to active roster
Jacksonville:
Add Olof Lindbom, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers
Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Nick Master, F activated from reserve
Delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/30)
Delete Nate Kallen, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Newfoundland:
Add Keenan Suthers, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve
Delete Zach O'Brien, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/15)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Cameron Cook, F signed contract, added to active roster
Wichita:
Add Dillon Hamaliuk, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Delete Kenny Hausinger, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG
Worcester:
Delete Ryan MacKinnon, D recalled by Bridgeport [1/29]
