ECHL Transactions - January 30

January 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL)







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 30, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Nolan Sheeran, F

Allen:

Justin Kapelmaster, G

Iowa:

Logan J. Nelson, F

Rapid City:

Alex Carlson, D

Savannah:

Sacha Roy, D

Trois-Rivières:

Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Jack Combs, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Cam Johnson, G assigned by Charlotte

Fort Wayne:

Delete Graham McPhee, F recalled by Bakersfield

Indy:

Add Mitchell Weeks, G assigned by Rockford

Delete Zach Driscoll, G placed on reserve

Delete Spencer Watson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)

Iowa:

Add Tanner MacMaster, F signed contract, added to active roster

Jacksonville:

Add Olof Lindbom, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Nick Master, F activated from reserve

Delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/30)

Delete Nate Kallen, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Newfoundland:

Add Keenan Suthers, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve

Delete Zach O'Brien, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/15)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Cameron Cook, F signed contract, added to active roster

Wichita:

Add Dillon Hamaliuk, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Delete Kenny Hausinger, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG

Worcester:

Delete Ryan MacKinnon, D recalled by Bridgeport [1/29]

