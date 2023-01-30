Joe Carroll Returns to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. -The Orlando Solar Bears announced Monday that forward Joe Carroll will return to the Hockey Club following his release from his Professional Tryout Contract (PTO) by the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL).

The Carp, Ontario native appeared in nine games with the Senators, scoring three goals and two assists with four penalty minutes.

Carroll, 21, has enjoyed an extremely successful start to his professional career. Prior to his call up in Mid-December, Carroll was tied for the team lead in Goals and Points. In 19 games with the Solar Bears this season, Carroll has nine goals and seven assists, 27 penalty minutes, and a plus-4 plus/minus rating.

Prior to his professional career, Carroll played 226 games in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Soo Greyhounds and Peterborough Petes from 2017-2022, scoring 142 points (68g-74a). Internationally, Carroll participated in the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge for Team Canada in 2017.

NEXT GAME: Saturday, February 4, the Solar Bears welcome the Florida Everblades for Tie Dye Night at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

