Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears dropped two of three games this week, but extended their road winning streak to a season-long, four games with a victory in Savannah on Friday night.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, February 1 at Jacksonville Icemen at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 3 at Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 4 vs. Florida Everblades at 7:00 p.m.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 19-19-4-1 (.500)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-2-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 7-3-0-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 10th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Tristin Langan - 33 points

MOST GOALS: Ross Olsson - 15 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Michael Brodzinski - 23 assists

PIM LEADER: Ross Olsson - 97 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tyson Feist - +9

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Thursday, January 26 vs. Savannah: 5-2 L

The Solar Bears never led in this game, as Savannah scored the opening goal in the first minute of the game. Shawn Szydlowski scored his 200th professional goal in the first period. Savannah's Alex Swetlikoff scored three goals and added an assist to lead the Ghost Pirates.

Friday, January 27 at Savannah: 3-1 W

The Solar Bears didn't have to wait long for their revenge, besting the Ghost Pirates on the road the night after a disappointing home loss. After a first period Ghost Pirates goal, Solar Bears goalie Jimmy Poreda shut the door. Shawn Szydlowski scored his second goal of the weekend to give the Solar Bears the lead late in the third period. Tristin Langan added an empty net goal for Orlando to seal the victory.

Sunday, January 29 vs. Atlanta: 5-1 L

In a tightly contested meeting, the Solar Bears and Gladiators were scoreless up until the 18:00 mark of the second period. It was the Glads who scored first on the power play, but answered by the Solar Bears captain Ross Olsson with just one second left in the period. The Gladiators broke out for four third period goals to cement a 5-1 score. Reece Vitelli led the way for Atlanta with four assists.

BITES:

Forward Shawn Szydlowski scored his 200th professional goal Thursday night in a 5-2 loss to Savannah.

When forward Tristin Langan records a point, the Solar Bears are 17-5-1-1 (.720 winning percentage)

The Solar Bears have scored 49 first period goals this season. Only Newfoundland has scored more (51).

Ross Olsson has the second-most major penalties in the ECHL (7).

The Solar Bears are 14-7-1-1 when they score the first goal of the game.

Jimmy Poreda has stopped 72 of the last 74 shots faced for a .973 save percentage and is 2-0-0-0 in those starts.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2022-23 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 16 GP, 3-11-2, .899%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 34 GP, 15-14-4, .915%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 51 GP, 9g-13a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Vancouver Canucks - 27 GP, 11-13-1, .875%

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Minnesota Wild - 29 GP, 0g-6a

