AHL-Experienced Forward MacMaster Signs with Heartlanders on ECHL Deal
January 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders announced Monday forward Tanner MacMaster has signed an ECHL deal with the club. MacMaster brings 3+ seasons of AHL experience to the Heartlanders, tallying 19 goals and 57 points from 2018-21. The fifth-year professional skated for Utica, Toronto and Lehigh Valley over 145 career AHL contests.
MacMaster is in his fifth professional season. He spent parts of the last two years playing overseas in Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan. This campaign, he tallied six goals and 14 points in 32 games for HC Vita Hasten.
