Thunder Weekly, January 30, 2023

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita traveled to Boise to face the Idaho Steelheads this past week. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, January 25

Wichita at Idaho 4-1 L

Friday, January 27

Wichita at Idaho, 3-1 L

Saturday, January 28

Wichita at Idaho, 3-1 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Saturday, February 4

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Nickelodeon Blue's Clues and You Night, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. Buy Tickets HERE.

Sunday, February 5

Rapid City at Wichita, 2:05 p.m. Faith and Family Night, presented by Ozark Christian College, Wen Health and Wellness and the Law Office Of David L. Miller.

WICHITA

HOME: 16-6-2-0

AWAY: 7-10-1-0

OVERALL: 23-16-3-0

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Streak: 0-3-0-0

Rank: 2nd, Mountain Division, 49 points, .583 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Brayden Watts, 22

Assists: Brayden Watts, 31

Points: Brayden Watts, 53

+/-: Brayden Watts, +11

PIM: Mark Liwiski, 85

MILESTONES - Head Coach Bruce Ramsay is nearing another big milestone. He's just three wins away from reaching 500 in his pro career.

LEADERBOARD - Brayden Watts finished the month of January with 15 points (4g, 11a). Despite missing Saturday's game, he is second in the league with 53 points (22g, 31a). Watts is second in goals, tied for first in power play assists (18) and power play points (23).

HELPER - Michal Stinil has three goals in his last four games. He tallied his 20th of the season on Saturday night. Stinil leads the league in power play assists (18) and power play points (25).

BUCKEYE - Quinn Preston sits in eighth place with 34 points. He leads all rookies with seven power play goals.

BIG MAC - Cole MacDonald is in a three-way tie for fifth place in scoring by a defenseman with 28 points. He is tied for third among defenseman with 24 assists and third in the league with 17 power play helpers.

MANNING UP - Strauss Mann was recalled to the Barracuda prior to Saturday's game against Idaho. He finished the month of January with a 5-2-0 record, sporting a 2.26 goals-against average and .938 save percentage.

SPECIAL - Wichita enters the week second at home on the power play, going 31-for-107 (29%). The Thunder leads the league in power play chances at home. Overall, Wichita is fourth in the league, going 49-for-206 (23.3%) and is the only team in the league that has had 200 or more power play chances so far this year.

THUNDERBOLTS...Evan Buitenhuis is fifth in minutes played (1,499) and fourth in saves (826)...Mark Liwiski is second for rookies with 85 penalty minutes...Wichita is 16-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 10-5-3 in one-goal games...Wichita is 18-12-3 when being outshot by its opponent...

