Walleye to Retain Player Rights for 2021-22 Season

February 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







The Board of Governors, in conjunction with the Professional Hockey Players' Association, approved changes to the Player Reserve System for inactive member teams for the 2021-22 season.

Any player who had originally signed with one of the 12 teams not participating in the 2020-21 season, and went on to sign with one of the 2020-21 active teams, shall have his player rights revert to the original member team's Protected List. Any player who was issued a qualifying offer by a member that elected Pandemic Voluntary Suspension, but never signed the qualifying offer, shall be declared a free agent for the 2021-22 season.

Additionally, the ECHL has announced that the 2021-22 season will open on Friday, October 22, 2021, and run through Sunday, April 17, 2022.

