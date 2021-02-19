Walleye to Retain Player Rights for 2021-22 Season
February 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
The Board of Governors, in conjunction with the Professional Hockey Players' Association, approved changes to the Player Reserve System for inactive member teams for the 2021-22 season.
Any player who had originally signed with one of the 12 teams not participating in the 2020-21 season, and went on to sign with one of the 2020-21 active teams, shall have his player rights revert to the original member team's Protected List. Any player who was issued a qualifying offer by a member that elected Pandemic Voluntary Suspension, but never signed the qualifying offer, shall be declared a free agent for the 2021-22 season.
Additionally, the ECHL has announced that the 2021-22 season will open on Friday, October 22, 2021, and run through Sunday, April 17, 2022.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 19, 2021
- Oilers Add Memorial Cup Champion in Vincent Marleau - Tulsa Oilers
- Walleye to Retain Player Rights for 2021-22 Season - Toledo Walleye
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, February 19, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Win Streak on the Line vs Bears - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, February 19 at 7 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah Signs Defenseman Brandon Fehd - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.