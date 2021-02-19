Dave Tendeck Called up to Coyotes Taxi Squad

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that rookie goaltender Dave Tendeck has been recalled to the Coyotes taxi squad. As a result of the recall, goaltender Gordy Defiel has joined the Rush in West Valley City, Utah, for the team's "three-in-three" series against the Utah Grizzlies.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year, NHL teams get to have four to six players on taxi squads, essentially expanding the size of the team beyond the 23-man limit. Players on taxi squads can be put on the active roster as late as 5 p.m. ET on a game day, giving clubs a better chance to having four lines, three defensive pairings and two goaltenders even if rosters take a hit because of COVID-19 protocols. To keep healthy players in net to let the games go on, teams must have three goaltenders available among the 29 players on their active roster and taxi squads.

Tendeck heads to the Coyotes after starting in seven of the last nine games for the Rush dating back to January 22nd against Utah. In that span of games, the 6'1", 180-pound net-minder went 3-4-0-0 with his first two career shutouts, a 2.85 GAA, and a .909 SV%. In total this season, Tendeck holds a 4-8-0-0 record in 13 games with a 2.74 GAA, .913 SV%, and a pair of shutouts. He leaves the ECHL tied for the league lead in shutouts, and the second most games played and minutes played in the entire league.

Prior to turning professional, Tendeck, a native of North Vancouver, British Columbia completed a five-year WHL career, all spent with the Vancouver Giants. In his over-age season in 2019-20, Tendeck posted an 18-13-2 record in 35 games with a 2.29 GAA, a .920 SV%, and 3 shutouts. In total with the Giants, he compiled a career record of 72-54-10 in 145 games with a 2.96 GAA, .905 SV%, and 10 shutouts. Tendeck was drafted by the Coyotes in the 2018 NHL Draft (6th Rd-#158), and signed an NHL entry-level contract in the 2020 offseason.

The Rush now embark on a seven-game road trip over the next two weeks, beginning with a "three-in-three" against the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop for tonight, February 19th, and Saturday, February 20th, is slated for 7:10 p.m. MDT, while Sunday's matinee finale is 1:10 p.m. MDT at the Maverik Center.

