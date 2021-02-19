Win Streak on the Line vs Bears

ESTERO, Fla. - After a 3-2 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears (11-9-1-0) on Wednesday, the Florida Everblades (17-5-0-1) have now won five in a row and have earned points in seven straight. The Blades take on the Bears again tonight for the 12th matchup of the season between the two clubs.

Florida owns an 8-2-0-1 advantage in the season series and has earned points in the last six games against Orlando.

After scoring in the second period on Wednesday against the Solar Bears, forward Michael Huntebrinker is now tied for the league lead in goals with 13. Huntebrinker also leads the ECHL with five power-play goals and five game-winning goals.

New Everblades forward Brad McClure made his debut on Wednesday. McClure registered three shots and played on a line with Alex Kile and John McCarron. The Stratford, Ontario native appeared in 49 games last year with the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League and posted five goals and eight assists.

The Blades currently hold second place in the Eastern Conference with a .761 point-percentage. Florida trails only the Indy Fuel (16-3-1-0), who lead the conference with a .825 mark.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. Orlando Solar Bears

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Friday, February 19 at 7:30 p.m.

TICKETS: Find tickets for tonight's game HERE.

PROMOTIONS: Enjoy 239 Fridays! Fans can purchase two Premium Level seats, two boxes of candy, one large popcorn, and two autographed programs for just $39! Take advantage of the 239 Fridays online at FloridaEverblades.com/239 or by calling 239-948-7825. Also, the first 2,500 fans receive a free mask, courtesy of Millennium Physician Group. In addition, kids 12 & under eat free with purchase of an adult entree at Breakaway Sports Pub, located inside Hertz Arena.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to tonight's exciting game action on ESPN 99.3 FM and online at 993espn.com.

