Lane Lifts Oilers over Thunder in Overtime

February 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - The Oilers defeated the Wichita Thunder in overtime 3-2 at the BOK Center on Friday.

Both goaltenders stole the show in the opening frame, stopping 12 shots each.

Brent Gates scored the first goal of the game in the final minute of the second period. Justin Taylor slung the puck from the left-wing wall, finding Gates in the crease, who tipped the puck past Evan Weninger, beating him on the Oilers' 34th shot of the game. Tulsa outshot Wichita 23-4 in the middle period.

The Thunder answered quickly in the third period, scoring 3:29 in thanks to Garret Schmitz. Dean Stewart finished off a tic-tac-toe goal, bringing the Thunder ahead less than two minutes later. Gates tied the game 2-2 with 4:47 remaining, toe-dragging the defenseman before roofing the puck over Weninger.

Matt Lane jumped on a Thunder mistake in the extra frame, charging down the ice and beating Weninger over the shoulder with his first goal as an Oiler.

The Oilers return to the BOK Center tomorrow night for Autism Awareness Night, presented by Safelite Autoglass and benefitting AutismTulsa.Org - a branch of AutismOklahoma.Org. The game starts at 7:05 p.m., and the Oilers' game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off after the game in the River Spirit Lounge.

ECHL TV has a new provider for the 2020-21 season. We are proud to partner with FloHockey, which provides subscribers with plenty of content. Watch live events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To become a subscriber, click here.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.