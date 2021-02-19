Oilers Add Memorial Cup Champion in Vincent Marleau

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Friday the signing of forward and Memorial Cup Champion Vincent Marleau.

Marleau, 21, joins Tulsa on an SPC. The 6-2, 190 lbs. forward spent the last four seasons in the QMJHL with Rouyn-Noranda, compiling 114 points (45G, 69A) and 128 PIM in 194 games with the Huskies.

"Vincent is a big, right-handed center," head coach Rob Murray said about the newest addition to the roster. "He's coming off a successful junior career, having played for the Memorial Cup two years ago. Adding a right-handed shot down the middle offers us more balance in the lineup."

The St-Michel, QC native was instrumental in Rouyn-Noranda winning their first Memorial Cup in 2018-19. Marleau posted three goals, five assists and a +10 rating in 20 playoff games that season. Marleau also scored the fourth and final goal against Halifax to claim the most-coveted trophy in Major Junior hockey.

The Oilers kick off a two-game series against the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Saturday night's game is the Oilers annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by Safelite Autoglass and benefiting AutismTulsa.Org - a branch of AutismOklahoma.Org. Saturday's game also starts at 7:05 p.m., and the team's game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off after the game in the River Spirit Lounge.

