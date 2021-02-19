McClure's OT Winner Keeps Streak Alive
February 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (18-5-1-0) won their sixth game in a row with a 3-2 overtime victory against the Orlando Solar Bears (11-10-1-0) on Friday night at Hertz Arena. Skating in his second game of the season with Florida, forward Brad McClure netted the game-winner in extra time.
FIRST STAR: Cody Sol (FLA) - one goal, one assist, three shots
SECOND STAR: Brad McClure (FLA) - game-winning goal, five shots
THIRD STAR: Jake Coughler (ORL) - two goals, three shots
The Solar Bears wasted no time in taking the lead and jumped on the Everblades with a Jake Coughler goal just 14 seconds into the first period (00:14). Not quite three minutes later, Florida's Cody Sol bombed a slapshot from the blue line into the top right corner of the net to tie the game at 1-1 (3:02). Just 62 seconds after Sol's third tally of the season, Coughler slipped by the Blades' defense and scored his second of the period to give Orlando a 2-1 lead (4:04).
John McCarron tied the game for Florida midway through the second period. After Sol blasted a shot over the Orlando net, Luke Nogard fetched the rebound and fed McCarron in front to make it a 2-2 game (9:01).
After Florida and Orlando only posted a combined total of 10 shots in a scoreless third period, overtime was required to find a winner.
A minute and a half into the three-on-three period, defenseman Matt Petgrave left the puck for Brad McClure in the Solar Bear zone. McClure patiently glided to the low slot and ripped a wrist shot past Orlando's Michael Lackey for the overtime winner (1:37). The score marked McClure's first with the Everblades since signing with the team on Feb. 15.
The Everblades and Solar Bears meet for the third matchup of the week on Saturday, Feb. 20 7:00 p.m. at the Amway Center in Orlando.
The next home game for the Blades comes Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena against the South Carolina Stingrays (9-8-5-0). Enjoy Hump Day Deals at Wednesday's game! $3 Bud Light drafts, $3 Barefoot Wine, $3 John Morrell Hot Dogs, and $4 New Amsterdam and Pink Whitney Vodka! Find tickets for the Feb. 24 game HERE.
