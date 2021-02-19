Coughler scores twice but Orlando drops 3-2 overtime decision to Florida

ESTERO, Fla. - Jake Coughler scored twice for the Orlando Solar Bears (11-9-2-0) in the opening period, but it wasn't enough as Orlando concluded its season-high seven-game road trip with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Florida Everblades (18-5-0-1) on Friday night at Hertz Arena.

Coughler netted his seventh of the season in the game's opening shift when Tristin Langan stole the puck on the forecheck, slipped it to Aaron Luchuk behind the net, who in turn found Coughler out in front to bury a shot past Jake Hildebrand 14 seconds into the contest.

After Cody Sol tied the game at 3:02, Coughler took another pass from Langan and beat Hildebrand at 4:04 to give Orlando a 2-1 lead.

John McCarron tied the score at 9:01 of the second period, and the score remained tied at 2-2 through the end of regulation, sending Orlando and Florida to extra time for the third occasion this season through 12 meetings.

With each team having earned a point, the Everblades capitalized on a turnover in the defensive zone to break out for an odd-man rush that was finished by Brad McClure to win the game at 1:37 of overtime.

Michael Lackey took the OT loss with 27 saves on 30 shots against; Hildebrand picked up the win with a 23-for-25 evening.

THREE STARS:

1) Cody Sol - FLA

2) Brad McClure - FLA

3) Jake Coughler - ORL

NOTABLES:

Langan (1g-7a) and Luchuk (2g-3a) both extended their point streaks to four games

Coughler's first goal broke the previous club record for fastest goal scored in a game (Michael Turner, 0:16 - Dec. 16, 2017 at Norfolk); the forward leads Orlando in goals this season with eight, which has moved the second-year pro into the league's Top 20 for goal-scorers

The overtime point earned was Orlando's first when scoring two or fewer goals this season

Orlando is 6-1-2-0 in games decided by one goal this season

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back on home ice to host the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. In celebration of Black History Month, Orlando will wear warm-up jerseys for its February home games in recognition of Willie O'Ree's contributions to hockey as the first Black player to play in the NHL and as an ambassador to the sport. The jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Parramore Kidz Zone. Pre-Registration for the jersey auction is now open at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/willie.

