ECHL Transactions - February 19
February 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 19, 2021:
Fort Wayne:
Add Spencer Smallman, F assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina
Add Jason Cotton, F assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina
Add Nick Boka, D activated from reserve
Add Zach Pochiro, F activated from reserve
Add Anthony Nellis, F activated from reserve
Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on reserve
Delete A.J. Jenks, F placed on reserve
Delete Marco Roy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)
Delete Nolan LaPorte, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)
Greenville:
Add Jacob Ingham, G assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles
Add Anthony Rinaldi, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Alec Rauhauser, D activated from reserve
Add Joey Haddad, F activated from reserve
Delete John Lethemon, G placed on reserve
Delete Brendan Connolly, F placed on reserve
Delete Bryce Reddick, D placed on reserve
Delete Eric Williams, D placed on reserve
Delete Max Zimmer, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/14)
Indy:
Add Alex Rauter, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Michael McNicholas, F activated from reserve
Delete Mathew Thompson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)
Delete Peter Krieger, F loaned to Manitoba [2/18]
Rapid City:
Add Gordon Defiel, G activated from reserve
Delete David Tendeck, G recalled by Arizona (NHL)
South Carolina:
Add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve
Add Cole Ully, F activated from reserve
Delete Jesse Lees, D placed on reserve
Delete Darien Craighead, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Vincent Marleau, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Vincent Marleau, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Yuri Terao, F activated from reserve
Delete Kris Myllari, D placed on reserve
Delete Christian Horn, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Riley Weselowski, D activated from reserve
Add Spencer Dorowicz, F activated from reserve
Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on reserve
