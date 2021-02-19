ECHL Transactions - February 19

February 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, February 19, 2021:

Fort Wayne:

Add Spencer Smallman, F assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina

Add Jason Cotton, F assigned from Chicago (AHL) by Carolina

Add Nick Boka, D activated from reserve

Add Zach Pochiro, F activated from reserve

Add Anthony Nellis, F activated from reserve

Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on reserve

Delete A.J. Jenks, F placed on reserve

Delete Marco Roy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)

Delete Nolan LaPorte, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/18)

Greenville:

Add Jacob Ingham, G assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Add Anthony Rinaldi, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Alec Rauhauser, D activated from reserve

Add Joey Haddad, F activated from reserve

Delete John Lethemon, G placed on reserve

Delete Brendan Connolly, F placed on reserve

Delete Bryce Reddick, D placed on reserve

Delete Eric Williams, D placed on reserve

Delete Max Zimmer, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/14)

Indy:

Add Alex Rauter, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Michael McNicholas, F activated from reserve

Delete Mathew Thompson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)

Delete Peter Krieger, F loaned to Manitoba [2/18]

Rapid City:

Add Gordon Defiel, G activated from reserve

Delete David Tendeck, G recalled by Arizona (NHL)

South Carolina:

Add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve

Add Cole Ully, F activated from reserve

Delete Jesse Lees, D placed on reserve

Delete Darien Craighead, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Vincent Marleau, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Vincent Marleau, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Yuri Terao, F activated from reserve

Delete Kris Myllari, D placed on reserve

Delete Christian Horn, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Riley Weselowski, D activated from reserve

Add Spencer Dorowicz, F activated from reserve

Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.