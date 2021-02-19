Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, February 19 at 7 PM

February 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







SC Stingrays at Jacksonville Icemen

Friday, February 19, 2021 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena at 7 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays are set to open a two-game weekend series on the road in Jacksonville against the Icemen on Friday night, the second consecutive meeting for each team against each other. Their last outing, the fifth of the season between the two clubs, came on Sunday afternoon and saw the Icemen come away with a 5-3 victory in North Charleston on Valentine's Day. South Carolina claimed wins in the first three matchups earlier this season. The Rays are looking to snap a five-game losing streak which has seen them drop to fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings, while Jacksonville is tied for sixth with a winning percentage of 0.444 after 18 games. The Icemen are the top team in the league on the penalty kill, discarding 89.7% of opponents' man-advantage opportunities. SC ranks seventh in the league on the kill at 83.7%, and have recently moved up in the ECHL's power play rankings to seventh at 14.3%, scoring man-advantage goals in four straight games.

Scouting the Icemen: Through 18 games, Jacksonville is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 7-9-1-1 (.444). Forward Nick Saracino leads the club with 17 points in 17 games on six goals and 11 assists. His goal total leads the team while forward Ara Nazarian has five tallies and attacker Jared VanWormer has posted four. Returning forward Wacey Rabbit has registered eight points in 12 games on two goals and six helpers. Defenseman Kevin McKernan leads the teams' blueliners in scoring with five assists in 16 games. In net, Kyle Keyser has played 10 games and has a goals-against average of 2.63 along with a save percentage at 0.919.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, March 3 vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 5 vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 6 vs. Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, March 19 vs. Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 vs. Fort Wayne, 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.