Greenville Snaps Indy's Four-Game Win Streak

February 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - In the first of three straight games, the Fuel hosted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Greenville took the early lead at the end of the first period only for both teams to trade goals throughout the night. Indy would fight until the dying seconds but would eventually fall 4-3 on Friday night.

Indy would deny Greenville of a shot on goal through the first 13 minutes of the game, earning themselves a chance on the power play late in the frame. Indy would put multiple shots on net but Greenville goaltender Ryan Bednard would stand strong and hold Indy at zero. Earning a late power play, Greenville would take the lead late in the period when Jesse Schultz fired a one-timer over the shoulder of Billy Christopoulos.

Developing several early chances in the offensive zone, the Fuel would again be denied by Bednard and the Greenville defense. Tying the game in 12 minutes into the second period Matt Marcinew got loose and tucked the puck through Bednard's legs. Responding immediately, Greenville's Karch Bachman beat Christopoulos with a slap shot to take the 2-1 lead. Doubling their lead, Joey Haddad deflected a point shot past Christopoulos to give the Swamp Rabbits a 3-1 lead. Nic Pierog would cut the Swamp Rabbits lead in half firing home a one-timer on the power play to send the Fuel into the locker room down by a goal.

Earning an early chance on the man-advantage, Indy put multiple shots on Bednard but would fail to capitalize on their chances. Putting a barrage of shots on the Fuel goal, Greenville would eventually capitalize when Ben Finklestein fed an open Jesse Schultz a back-door pass and Schultz tapped it home to make it 4-2. Cutting the Swamp Rabbits lead to one goal late in the third period, Dylan Malmquist stole a puck from Ryan Bednard and put it in an empty net. Indy would fight for the tying goal but would be denied and eventually fall 4-3 on Friday night.

