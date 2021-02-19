Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, February 19, 2021

February 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







Jacksonville Icemen vs. South Carolina Stingrays

Friday, February 19, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena

Referee: Nolan Bloyer (#31) Linesmen: Brady Fagan (#89) & Tarrington Wyonzek (#88)

Broadcast Information: mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Tonight's Game: Tonight's ECHL match-up features the Jacksonville Icemen and the South Carolina Stingrays. The Icemen have won the past two match-ups against the Stingrays, including a 5-3 victory this past Sunday in North Charleston. The Stingrays are winless in their last six games (0-5-1-0) and will be looking to get back into the win column tonight.

Series History: South Carolina leads the season series 3-2-0 and also leads the All-Time Series 17-14-0-0.

About the Icemen: Jacksonville's special teams have continued to excel in recent weeks. The Icemen rank first in the league on the penalty kill at 89.7-percent. On the other side, Jacksonville is fourth overall on the power play at 19.2-percent, and rank first with the man advantage at home at 25.0-percent. Jacksonville is 4-for-9 on the power play in the last two meetings with South Carolina....Icemen netminder Kyle Keyser ranks fifth in the league with 282 saves and has earned three wins in his last five starts.

About the Stingrays: Brett Supinski leads the Stingrays against the Icemen with three goals. Meanwhile forward Max Novak leads South Carolina in scoring with 14 points, and leads his team in scoring against Jacksonville with five points (1g, 4a)....Former Icemen forward Dan DeSalvo has collected seven points in the his last six outings and leads the team in goals with six.

Upcoming Home Games

Saturday, February 20, vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m. - Guns 'n Hoses game begins at 3:00 p.m. Come out and watch our local heroes battle it out on the ice in a charity hockey game...Saturday is also Teacher Appreciation Night.

Saturday, February 27, vs. Orlando 7:00 p.m. - Rugrats Night (Specialty Jersey)

Sunday, February 28, vs. Orlando, 3:00 p.m. - Publix Family Fun Day.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.