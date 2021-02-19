Icemen Receive Forwards Lerario & Gignac from AHL

February 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Friday that forward Biagio Lerario has been assigned to the team by the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, forward Brandon Gignac has been assigned to the Icemen by the Binghamton Devils (AHL).

Lerario, 25, concluded his four-year collegiate career at Northeastern University (H-East) last season. The 5-11, 185-pound rookie forward totaled 29 points (12g, 17a) with 173 penalty minutes in his four collegiate season with the Huskies. Prior to college, Larario played for the Lincoln Stars and Chicago Steel of the USHL where he complied 90 points (45g, 45a) with 379 penalty minutes. The Addison, Illinois resident is under an AHL contract this season with Manitoba.

Gignac, 23, joins the Icemen after appearing in two games with Binghamton (AHL) this season. The 5-11, 190-pound center has spent past five seasons in the New Jersey Devils organization, appearing in one NHL game with New Jersey during the 2018-19 season. Gignac has accrued 53 points (18g, 35a) in 127 AHL contests split between Binghamton and Albany Devils. The Repentigny, Quebec resident had a productive career with the Shawinigan Cataractes of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), totaling 177 points (61g, 116a) in 242 appearances. Gignac was selected by New Jersey in the third round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

The Icemen are back on home ice tonight against the South Carolina Stingrays. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.