Walleye Sign Forward Ty Enns
March 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - Former Adrian College Bulldog Ty Enns is joining the Toledo Walleye on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).
Enns, a native of Cartwright, Manitoba, just completed his final college season with 48 points (21G, 27A) over 30 games for Adrian College. In two years with the Bulldogs, Enns totaled 61 games with 41 goals and 52 assists for 93 points to go along with 99 penalty minutes. The 24-year-old helped guide the Bulldogs to the 2021 NCAA III Championship.
Enns started his college career with Marian University, spending two seasons there, appearing in 45 games with 47 points (24G, 23A). In total he put up 140 points (65G, 75A) over 106 games played with 132 penalty minutes and a plus-31.
Images from this story
|
Forward Ty Enns with Adrian College
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 30, 2023
- Walleye Sign Forward Ty Enns - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Transactions - March 30 - ECHL
- Sean Olson Signs with Mariners - Maine Mariners
- Kansas City Mavericks Sign Forward Cade Borchardt - Kansas City Mavericks
- Garret Sparks Reassigned to Solar Bears from Springfield; Branden Makara Released - Orlando Solar Bears
- Seth Reichelson Selected as Pizza Hut Teacher of the Year for 2022-23 Season - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rory Kerins and Ilya Nikolaev Activated off IR - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Open Important Series against Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Host Jersey Auction for St. Luke's Children's - Idaho Steelheads
- Forward Todd Burgess Reassigned to Milwaukee - Norfolk Admirals
- Lions Display Character in OT Win against Railers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.