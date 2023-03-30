Walleye Sign Forward Ty Enns

Forward Ty Enns with Adrian College

(Toledo, OH) - Former Adrian College Bulldog Ty Enns is joining the Toledo Walleye on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Enns, a native of Cartwright, Manitoba, just completed his final college season with 48 points (21G, 27A) over 30 games for Adrian College. In two years with the Bulldogs, Enns totaled 61 games with 41 goals and 52 assists for 93 points to go along with 99 penalty minutes. The 24-year-old helped guide the Bulldogs to the 2021 NCAA III Championship.

Enns started his college career with Marian University, spending two seasons there, appearing in 45 games with 47 points (24G, 23A). In total he put up 140 points (65G, 75A) over 106 games played with 132 penalty minutes and a plus-31.

